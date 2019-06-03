June 2019 Horoscope: Express Yourself









June is going to be very active, especially in the latter half of the month. This is an especially active time for the cardinal signs of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. June 18 and 19 are very edgy days. This will be a decision-oriented time for most of us!

Summer begins on June 21 at 10:54 a.m. as the sun enters Cancer. Mercury enters Cancer on the 4th, Venus enters Gemini on the 8th, and Mars continues his journey through Cancer.

The New Moon on the 3rd will stimulate you to express your deeper thoughts. This continues with the Full Moon on the 17th, as you feel freer to express yourself. It will be easier to overcommit to activities this month, especially around the 7th, 8th, and 9th. Stay aware this month!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month starts, you are focused on increasing your resources, getting your daily routine more organized, and improving your surroundings at home. You will want to start a plan to reduce your debt and obligations this month. You are better at gathering data and making more sense of that information. This is also a great month to market your talents and look for a better-paying position. Toward the middle of the month, your attention turns to home and family. This can be a great time for a family reunion—or maybe some therapy sessions to deal with your familial demons. There are lots of demands placed on you and your time this month. Keep your boundaries handy.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is a big year for the Taureans! You are feeling the need to find some passion in your life and your job as you try to reinvent who you are and what you do! You are definitely focusing on your intellectual skills and resources as the month begins. This is a very good month to promote your ideas and skills, publish some of your work, or go back to school. You are speaking to people more directly this month. You may not be the stable Taurean that we all rely on! Your relationships need some attention this month. A short vacation could really help your mood!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

June is your personal yearly cycle when you look back on last year and look forward to next year’s adventures. Your sign continues to be very busy and active. There are lots of new directions and avenues for you to follow this year. This should be an excellent time for renewing your relationship bonds—or if you are single, for meeting someone new! By midmonth, you are beginning to focus on finances and new investments. In your career, you are looking for something that really draws you in. You may feel very unfocused about your profession in the early part of the month. Take some time to get clear about what you really

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This is a mixed month for your energy levels. You will vacillate between needing to retreat and needing to act on your needs and desires. You are much more in touch with the animal side of your nature this month. You may appear to be on guard and skeptical about the intent of those you meet with. This is the month to put yourself first. If you don’t, you will find your resentments increasing. This is also a good month to focus on health and exercise, which will definitely help to release tension. Relationships could be tested, especially in the third week of June. Difficult relationships may not last. Generate some conversation around this area of your life so you’ll have a release valve. You are in a more decisive mood for the whole month. Act in your own best interest.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are in a more social phase during the first half of June. This is a great time to connect with friends or a business group that supports your career and generates more contacts. Career activity is pushing you to find something that stimulates your interests so you don’t feel so bored and trapped at work. This can be a great time to continue your education, travel, or spend more time with your children to renew that playful side of your personality. As the month ends, you will feel the need to make some time for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This is a busy month for you, with your social, career, and educational areas all being stimulated! This is a great time to promote your services, expand your footprint on social media, or look for new and more inspiring career goals. This is also a great time to further your education, publish your work, or expand your information resources. Friends and business associates can be very helpful and supportive in assisting you and offering new options and perspectives. You are open to these new ideas! If you have children, you will need to spend more time with them. They need your guidance and wisdom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Your career area is definitely in the spotlight this month as you try to take more of a leadership role. You may also find that you are not getting along with your bosses. If you feel that they are holding you back, this could be the time to start your own business—or at least find ways to gain more control over your decisions at work. You will have less patience, and may not come across as that “balanced” Libra you like to be! The third week of the month will be an intense one, with lots of demands being placed on you from all sides. Your reasoning skills are working well, but you are not as willing to compromise. If you have the time, it’s a great idea to get away from your daily routine and look at things from a better viewpoint.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Personal relationships and reinventing yourself are on your list of priorities for June. You are renewing your existing bonds and bringing your views about relationships into the 21st century. Business and personal partnerships that are too restrictive or demanding will not last. This could also be a time when your partner is looking for work that is more interesting. You are more open in your conversations with those you’re intimate with. This is also a good time for therapy. Financially, you are looking at making better investments and getting your money to go farther. This is a good time for you to be teaching, publishing your work, and maybe taking a short vacation to remind yourself why you do what you do!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

You are paying attention to your work and exercise routines, your relationships, and your finances this month. You remain in an optimistic period of growth through November, which is good for most any activity that you put your mind to. Your ability to attract people for both business and personal connections continues to be very strong. In romance, this is great time to meet new people and explore your options. You won’t have time for partnerships that limit you in any way. You continue to pay attention to your finances as you focus on your long-term career goal of becoming your own boss. Toward the end of June, you need more understanding and connection from partners and close friends. You are more outspoken next month!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Relationships, personal responsibilities, and focusing on your priorities are on your agenda for June. As the month begins, you are focused on improving your work conditions and environment. You are already speaking out more about what’s bothering you. This can reach a fever pitch in the third week of June. Keep your options open, as you will be pushed toward some decisions. This will directly impact your partnerships. Those that aren’t working may not last through the end of the month. You are also looking for more inspiration and creative activity. For some, this can be the time to start your own business and make that difficult commitment to yourself. You can do it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This is a huge time of change for you. You are reexamining your core motivations for who you are, what drives you in your career, and what expectations you have for yourself and your relationships. You are letting go of a lot of old programming and wondering what to put in its place. For some, this could be the time to retire. For others, this is a time to revitalize yourself and finally do the things you really want to do. You are making more time for yourself by rearranging your work and personal routines. You are in a visionary time when you seek to satisfy your inner child, and not everyone else!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Family responsibilities, your lack of emotional centeredness, and the need for a retreat are all coming together in June. You will have to do some juggling! You are more involved with your neighborhood this month. Some of you are thinking about the history you’ve had with your family, so it could be a great time for a family reunion—or a time to let go of the negative past, release your guilt, and move on. This continues to be a good time to promote yourself and your career, despite your lack of clarity about a long-term agenda. You will need more time to yourself in the first half of the month. Be careful that you don’t overload your schedule in June. You are more relaxed and playful toward the end of the month!

This article appears in the June 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.