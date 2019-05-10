Photos

Scenes from the Pulse Memorial Unveiling Ceremony at Tony’s Corner Pocket

Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart May 10, 2019
Sunday, April 28
The Friends of Montrose––an activist group that works on Houston initiatives to honor the LGBTQ community––unveiled their first project, a permanent memorial for the Pulse nightclub victims, at Tony’s Corner Pocket last month.

The event featured a performance by America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells, a military-style flag-raising ceremony by LGBTQ veterans, and several speeches honoring the lives lost at Pulse and those who created the Houston memorial.

 

 

 

Watch footage from the unveiling ceremony below.

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.

