Scenes from the Pulse Memorial Unveiling Ceremony at Tony’s Corner Pocket









Sunday, April 28

The Friends of Montrose––an activist group that works on Houston initiatives to honor the LGBTQ community––unveiled their first project, a permanent memorial for the Pulse nightclub victims, at Tony’s Corner Pocket last month.

The event featured a performance by America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells, a military-style flag-raising ceremony by LGBTQ veterans, and several speeches honoring the lives lost at Pulse and those who created the Houston memorial.

Watch footage from the unveiling ceremony below.