Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Mother’s Day 2019 Edition









Thursday, May 9

• At 7 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for round 2 of Pride Superstar. This week––judged by Christina Wells, Ernie Manouse, Harper Watters, and Jeremy Fain––10 Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and a space in the parade. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host a membership meeting at Ripcord Houston. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night. Presented by Free Grillin and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

Friday, May 10

• At 7 p.m., go to Ensemble Theatre Houston for Out at TET. Following the LGBTQ pre-show mixer, watch Pipeline, a play about a teacher who is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son the opportunities her students will never have. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., out comedian Fortune Feimster brings her stand up act to the Houston Improv Comedy Theatre & Restaurant. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Black Hole Coffee Shop hosts a Mother’s Day drag show. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DJ ALEX D visits Houston from Los Angeles to spin at Pearl Bar Houston. More info here.

Saturday, May 11

• At 10:30 a.m., join Kindred Montrose for Blessing of the Bicycles. Members of the LGBTQ-affirming church will gather at the building’s front steps for a prayer, and then participants will take a short ride through the surrounding neighborhoods. A brunch at Kindred will follow. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., The TRUTH Project presents Hear Me: Youth & Young Adults Speak, a performance exploring the voices of LGBTQ youth and allies. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Dan Electros for a Big Ass Benefit Show for Chelcey. Houston musicians Wade in the Sonic Joy, Greg Cote and the Real Life Friends, Branagan, The Daphne Blue, and the Space Kiddettes will perform to help Chelcey fight cancer. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., Grooves Houston hosts a Mother’s Day comedy show. Hosted by out comedian Keisha Hunt, stand up artists include Ashima Franklin, Carissa Cropper, Jennifer Jermany, and Mc Lotto. More info here.

Sunday, May 12

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for a Mother’s Day brunch. Enjoy drinks, food, and entertainment by some of Houston’s best drag queens. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Dee Dee Watters hosts Missing YOU! at McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park. The Mother’s Day event honors the life of mothers who are no longer living. More info here.