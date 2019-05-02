Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 2-5, 2019









Thursday, May 2

• At 7 p.m., the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center will hold its annual Lavender Graduation ceremony. The graduation honors LGBTQ and ally students to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the university. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., go to Art League Houston for Here, Ahora: Houston Conversations, Queer Art + Lit. Presented by Reyes Ramirez, the event features readings by LGBTQ Latinx artists. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Pride SuperStar 2019 kicks off at Rich’s Houston. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, 10 Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $2,500, a performance Houston’s LGBTQ Pride festival, and space in the parade. More info here.

Friday, May 3

• At noon, join former Houston Mayor Annise Parker at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston for a discussion on the CAMH’s Stonewall 50 exhibit and the state of current LGBTQ issues in Houston. More info here.

• Also at noon, politician Stacey Abrams keynotes the annual Annie’s List luncheon at Hilton Houston Post Oak. Abrams will discuss her recent gubernatorial race, which mobilized Georgia voters like never before. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., queer Houston duo the Space Kiddettes invite you to a party featuring Emergency Tiara at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge. In addition to performances by the two bands, guest DJs Wade in the Sonic Joy and DJ Kirrrby will be on turntables. More info here.

Saturday, May 4

• At 10 a.m., the Harris County Democratic Party brings President hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand to Houston for a speech at St. John’s Downtown. Listen to the New York Senator discuss her plans to win the 2020 election. More info here.

• At 2 p.m. attend the opening reception of In Full Bloom, a new exhibit, at Jumper Maybach’s Fine Art Gallery. The event is Kentucky Derby themed, and shoppers dressed in Derby apparel will receive a 20% off art. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., openly gay presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits Houston for a fundraiser. Ticket prices range from $25 to $1,000, and the event’s location will not be disclosed until you RSVP. More info here.

Sunday, May 5

• At 1 p.m., the Organización de Latinas Trans en Texas puts on a Cinco de Mayo Transgender Latinx festival at Bering Memorial United Methodist Church. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., the Diana Foundation hosts a book distribution and celebration for its new history at the Westin Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Brandon Wolf, author of The Diana Foundation: 65 Years of History. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present 504 Day in Houston, a black pride weekend party, at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.