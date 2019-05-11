New Art Display at Hermann Park Spreads Peace









Dozens of large-scale graphic art panels featuring positive messages have popped up in the Rice/Museum area.

To honor of the reopening of its expanded campus, the Holocaust Museum Houston––in partnership with educational, cultural, civic, religious, and corporate communities of greater Houston––presents Coexistence. The free outdoor exhibition of visual art will be on display in Hermann Park along Fannin Street through May 30.

Coexistence’s 45 panels of graphic art were created by 46 acclaimed artists from 18 countries and four continents––including North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The exhibit’s most well known designers include Yoko Ono, Sharon and Ralph Etgar, Nammala Galada, and Lex Drawinski. Below each piece of art, a smaller panel provides a quote about human relations, written in English, Spanish, German, and French.

The Houston Holocaust Museum first brought Coexistence to Space City in 2006. Since then, it has traveled across the globe and expanded to include other artists who have interpreted the exhibits theme.

“This exhibition has traveled the world spreading the word of peace and well, coexistence,” said Dr. Kelly J. Zúñiga, CEO of Holocaust Museum Houston. “As the nation’s most diverse city, we need this message reiterated as we continue to set the harmonious community example for the rest of the country.”

Take in Coexistence at Hermann Park until the end of May. The Holocaust Museum Houston reopens June 22, after a multi-million dollar expansion whose improvements include new exhibition spaces, a library, an enlarged auditorium, and more.

What: Coexistence

When: Now-May 30

Where: Hermann Park, 6001 Fannin St.

Info: coexistence.art.museum/coex/voyage/voyage.asp