Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Easter 2019 Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, April 18

• Until midnight, celebrate Give OUT Day 2019. Hosted by the Horizons Foundation, Give OUT Day is a national day of giving to the LGBTQ community and has raised over $5 million for organizations since 2013. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Global, an LGBTQ social organization for University of Houston students, hosts a drag show at UH. The event features performances by local and student drag artists. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts #ThrowbackThursday. Visit the bar to enjoy drink specials and old-school jams by DJ KITTIE. More info here.

Friday, April 19

• At 3 p.m., Rusty Mueller, who performs in drag as Crystal Rae Lee Love, will be the sixth honoree of a “Roast n Toast” at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. The event benefits PWA Holiday Charities, Legacy Community Health Services, and the ERSICSS Jonathan Smith Emergency Fund. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., the Organizacion de Latinas Trans en Texas host Miss and Mister Trans OLTT 2019 at Club Crystal Houston. Hosted by Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Ramirez and activist Bamby Salcedo, the pageant is a fundraiser for Casa Anandrea, OLTT’s shelter for trans Latina women. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., Chelsea Handler brings her Sit Down Comedy Tour to Houston’s Revention Music Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with Handler in advance of her appearance. More info here.

• From April 20 through May 5, see Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Houston Grand Opera. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Melody Moore, the out opera star who portrays Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni. More info here.

Saturday, April 20

• At 3 p.m., go to Busy Bee Inc for Know Your LGBTQ+ Rights. The event is a forum on the legal issues that queer folks face. A team of lawyers will facilitate and educate guests on their LGBTQ rights. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., the Houston Gaymers will host their Spring Charity Drag Show at Rich’s Houston. The annual event will feature amateur and professional local artists, and all proceeds will go to Project Blue Shell. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., the Collective of Houston Asian Americans (CHAA) hosts its April Tea/Brunch & Hang at the Honey Art Cafe. The CHAA event is for Asian American LGBTQQIA+ folks, friends, and allies. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., DJ Dawna Montell leads you on a Trip Down The Rabbit Hole, a pre-Easter party, at the Eagle Houston. More info here.

Sunday, April 21

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for an Easter drag brunch. Enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment by some of Houston’s best drag performers. More info here.

• At noon and 3 p.m., attend an Easter Gospel Comedy Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Lady Shamu leads an all star cast of Houston drag entertainers who will be sure to leave you saying “Oh lord!” More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou will host its 40th annual Easter charity event at Sesquicentennial Park. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Bunnies’ ruby anniversary. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., head to Rich’s Houston for the official Bunnies on the Bayou After Party. There will be complimentary shuttle service between the Sesquicentennial Park and Rich’s Houston, where DJ J Warren will be on turntables all night. More info here.