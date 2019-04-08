Texas Funding Group Invites LGBTQ Orgs to Apply for Grants

Share with your friends Submit

Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF) is now accepting grant proposals from LGBTQ non-profits.

TPIF, a Houston-based organization that seeks to expand opportunities for queer folks through financial support, announced in a press release last week that it would again give funds to LGBTQ-affirming Texas groups that wrote in requests for grants.

“The goal of the [proposal request] is to identify organizations that are doing incredible work but lack the staff or financial resources to fulfill their mission,” said TPIF chair Randall Gentry. “The health and future of the LGBTQ community in Texas is in the hands of the nonprofit partners who do so much with so little. Very few other foundations will fund LGBTQ nonprofits and programs, therefore it is vital that we support a wide variety of community needs.”

Although Texas is one of the top five most populous states in the nation and is home to nine percent of the US LGBTQ population, funding for queer services and support ranks last among those states. To combat this, TPIF launched a series of targeted grants in 2018 to organizations that align with funding priorities that include health care, seniors, youth, employment, and social support.

TPIF’s grant request last year drew proposals from 38 organizations, fifteen of which––including the Montrose Center, Legacy Community Health, and Gender Infinity––were selected to receive an aggregate of $120,000 in grants.

LGBTQ organizations that wish to submit proposals can do so until Friday, May 10. More information about TPIF’s selection criteria for grant winners can be found at www.txpif.org/needs-assessment-grants/grant-process-defined.

Grants will be awarded between September and October 2019.

TPIF launched in 2015 as a community foundation for LGBTQ Texans to connect organizations and community leaders with philanthropic donors across the state. Now in its fourth year of operations, the group continues to build a statewide network for local queer leaders and organizers to share practices, methodologies, and contacts for collaboration.

For more information about TPIF, visit txpif.org.