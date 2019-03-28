Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 28-31, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, March 28

• At 6 p.m., HRC Houston hosts a pre-gala reception for its 22nd annual Gala & Auction at Design Within Reach. Corporate sponsors, auction donots, table captains, and guests are invited to celebrate equality and get into the gala spirit before the April 6 event. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., go to the University of Houston for Let’s Get SexED with Ignacio Rivera. The activist, writer, educator, sexual healer, and performance artist will discuss sex education through an intersectional lens. More info here.

• From March 28 through April 14, watch Side Show at the Queensbury Theatre. The play tells the story of two Siamese twins who become stars during the Great Depression. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the play with its star Jayson Kolbicz. More info here.

• From March 28 through March 31, attend the Houston Latino Film Festival at Talento Bilingue de Houston and at the MATCH. Following the festival’s kickoff party on Thursday night, spend your weekend watching a lineup of short and feature films made by Latinx artists from around the world. More info here.

Friday, March 29

• At 7 p.m., Cyn City and Blackberri host F-Rated Fridays at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Enjoy dinner and drink specials while watching some of Houston’s top drag artists perform. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Guava Lamp presents Everything EMO. Hosted by Harley Meyer and Naughty Boyz Productions, the emo night will feature live DJs, cash prizes, and more. More info here.

• From March 29 through March 31, attend the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park. Take in the work of 300 artists while enjoying live music, food, beverages, and more. The Bayou City Art Festival benefits local nonprofit organizations. More info here.

Saturday, March 30

• At 2 p.m., the Houston Hurricanes host a post game social at the Eagle Houston. Join the LGBTQ flag football team for drinks after its week 4 rumble. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., join presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for a rally at Texas Southern University. O’Rourke will speak on behalf of his campaign and his plans for the nation’s future. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Houston Roller Derby at Houston Premier Sportsplex for a double header event. In game one, the Peeps compete with the Jelly Beans, and in game two, the Valkyries face the Bayou City Bosses. More info here.

Sunday, March 31

• At 2 p.m., go to the Eagle Houston for Muscles and Mutts. The Eagle’s second annual dog adoption day is sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou presents Bunnies Basket Bash at Guava Lamp. Enjoy raffles, drink specials, and live entertainment. More info here.

•At 9 p.m., celebrate the life of Selena Quintanilla at Scandalo Nite Club. Fotos y Recuerdos, a tribute to the late Tejano singer, will feature performances by drag impersonators of Quintanilla. More info here.