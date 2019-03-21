Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 21-24, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, March 21

• At 7 p.m., G. Willow Wilson, author of the popular comic series Ms Marvel and Wonder Woman, talks to Houston Public Media’s Laura Isensee at the Houston Public Library’s Julia Ideson Building. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., join Blackberri for Drag it On 2 at Guava Lamp. The six-week drag contest features diverse participants who are competing to win a cash prize of $500. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., go to Ripcord for CLUB KiDS. Drag queen Barbara Coa hosts the 90’s themed night, and will be joined by performers Ondi Mocca Bone and Beck. More info here.

Friday, March 22

• At 6 p.m., Art League Houston presents four new exhibitions including one entitled Here, Ahora: Houston Queer Latinx Artists Under 30. Curated by Reyes Ramirez, the art exhibit showcases work by LGBTQ artits who originate from various parts of Latin America. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Monique Heart visits Houston for a performance at Rich’s. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Trifecta Friday. Hosted by Kea’ Wunofakind, this party is glow in the dark themed. More info here.

Saturday, March 23

• At 11 a.m., Senator Kamala Harris visits Houston for a presidential campaign rally at Texas Southern University. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., attend the First Lady and First Gentleman of Montrose Pageant at Rich’s Houston. Hosted by Shelby St. John and Regina Dane, the competition is open to all contestants with an entree fee of $75. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., celebrate the 50th anniversary of Theatre Under the Stars with a gala featuring Idina Menzel. Menzel will attend the event, which honors past board chairs and presidents. More info here.

• Also at 6:30 p.m., the 66th Diana Awards––one of Houston’s most comedic black-tie events––will take place at the Crystal Ballroom Houston. The Diana Foundation is a non-profit recognized as the oldest gay organization in the US. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Brash Brewing Company presents Lucy McGillicunty’s Bad Movie Kiki 2: The Return. The show features alternative drag performers. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., the Houston United Front Against Fascists hosts a meeting at the Montrose Center. The group will explain fascism in Houston is and how to fight against it. More info here.

Sunday, March 24

• At 11:30 a.m., the Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF) hosts its second annual Houston Brunch at La Griglia. TPIF financially supports LGBTQ organizations in Texas. More info here.

• At 10 a.m., join the LGBT Marriage Club at St. Peter United for a service celebrating the ‘Marriage Retreat and Couples’. The group will host a recommitment ceremony for all couples looking to renew their vows during the service. More info here.