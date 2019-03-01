March 2019 Horoscope: That’s a Wrap, People!

Share with your friends Submit

As the month opens, Mercury is about to go retrograde until April 2. Best not to start any new projects until after April 2. A Mercury retrograde is always a good period to finish up old projects, reconnect with your existing client base, and to clean out closets and file cabinets.

This year we are having two planets, Saturn and Pluto, aligning with each other. They have been building in strength since the end of last year, and that alignment will be with us through March of 2020. When these two meet, there is always a worldwide shift in governments, economics, and increased international power struggles. This is very likely to keep the stock market very unsettled, with some possible major corrections toward the end of this year. We are all likely to feel the need to restructure aspects of ourselves, our work, and our beliefs about money.

Good days this month are the 9th, 10th, 13th, 16th, and 20th. Difficult days are the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 21st, 24th, 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Focus on the plans that you are already working on, and this Mercury retrograde should go smoothly.

ARIES (March 21–April 19) Although your career activity is still very strong this month, you are in a rest-and-retreat mode until after the 21st. People will have a stronger impact on you, both positive and negative. Choose your social contacts and clients carefully this month. It would be very beneficial to you if you could take some time off in March. Even a weekend getaway would help to get your thoughts in order. Your boundaries will be tested over the next two months. Don’t take on projects just to make others happier with you, especially at work!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20) You are connecting with friends and colleagues from the past this month! This can be a great month to clear up any past problems with business associates. Business organizations will be more appealing to you, but they must have more than just a social purpose. You are more reactive and living in the moment with Uranus, planet of reinvention, visiting your sign for the next seven years. This can make it easier to speak your mind and push forward with needed changes in all areas of your life. Relationships could be adversely affected, and you may see how they are limiting your personal growth.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde in your career sector this month, you are reviewing and revising that area of your life. Existing problems must be dealt with if you are planning on moving forward with your long-term goals. You will not be very patient as you try to get these problems cleared up right away. Personal and business relationships are still improving, and this month can be a great time to make sure that you and your partners are striving for the same outcome, even during the Mercury retrograde. You get a big burst of energy at the very end of the month!

CANCER (June 22–July 22) You are in a mentally creative month, so you’ll be drawn to writing, revising old previous projects, and looking for calm places to think! This continues to be a demanding year for you on all fronts. With Mercury retrograde this month, you will have time to re-examine your priorities and make sure your commitments are not just benefitting others. Your relationships are going through a change of status in your life as you try to revitalize them and explore new ways to regenerate emotional intimacy. You may be eliminating those partnerships that no longer function. Career activity is stimulated at the end of the month. Get ready!

LEO (July 23–August 22) You are choosing your activities with care this month. You are restructuring your work routines and relationships with coworkers, while re-examining your deeper spiritual beliefs about relationships and intimacy. This can be a time when information previously hidden from you is revealed. You will want to be closer to your partners and close friends, and remove any doubts or mistrust. You career sector is going through a modernization. Some of you are considering starting your own business, while others are looking to escape from the routine demands of daily life. You will be more focused on what’s best for you this month!

VIRGO (August 23–September 22) With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde in your relationship sector, you are reviewing past and present commitments. This is a good month to reconsider your past actions and decisions to see if you can improve upon them. Old relationship problems will resurface so you can make improvements there as well. You continue trying to give form to your creative urges. You might even be inspired to improve your company’s efficiency as part of that creative impulse. Even with artistic endeavors, you will want to manifest them rather than just imagine them. When Mercury is direct at the end of the month, it will be a good time to showcase your new ideas and solutions!

LIBRA (September 23–October 23) A desire to review your work environment is being activated with Mercury retrograde this month. You will be making changes in your routines, habits, and patterns, as well as re-examining your diet and health regimen so you can get back on track. Home and family are still demanding a lot of your time and energy. You may be doing some remodeling, or considering relocating. Wait until next month (after Mercury is direct) to begin any new venture. This is also a time when you are exploring your career and directions for the future. This can be a time of retirement for some, while others will be putting their best foot forward to pursue their dreams! Your focus shifts to relationships as we get closer to the end of the month.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21) There is a big shift in your commitment sector this month as you try to free yourself from some of the demands you have placed on yourself over the years. Personal relationships are being revised, and difficult or problematic ones will be eliminated. Positive relationships get a boost, and you are more excited about what lies ahead. You will want some time for yourself this month. This can be a great time to get away from your daily demands and clear your mind. You want to be more playful and have a better time. You are clearer than ever about your boundaries and expectations, and are much more mentally active as you seek a path to reignite a sense of passion in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21) You continue to be in a time of growth and expansion in relationships, business, and personal confidence. This energy will be with you until November of this year. That energy is being focused this month on your family and making your home a more fabulous place to live. With Mercury retrograde in the area of home and family, you will hear from relatives and family that you have not heard from in a while. This can be a time of family healing and releasing negative obstacles from the past. You will also need some time for yourself, so be careful that you don’t overload your agenda. You will be ready for an adventure as relationships take the spotlight at the end of the month. You will want to put more fun into your life!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19) With the Mercury retrograde throughout March, you will need more time to yourself. Meditation or yoga can really be helpful through this month as Saturn and Pluto line up in your sign. Saturn represents shifting priorities, while Pluto wants to clear out past fears and unhealthy personal motivations. This shift is going on worldwide, but is having a personal impact on your sign. There may be forces larger than you that are affecting your personal life, relationships, and career directions. The intensity increases by the end of the month, and that continues through May. Be sure to get some rest, and recharge your batteries this month so you will be ready to make whatever decisions are necessary.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18) You are reassessing your resources this month. You are feeling the urge to let go of past responsibilities and limiting choices. This is a time of renewal when you are making sure that what you want is number one on your list. With your home, you may be looking to update or possibly relocate. Old problems will irritate you more, and you will be motivated to get those things fixed. You are careful about where you are putting your resources, energy, and efforts, and you expect to get something back from your investments. This is also a good time to take care of any old financial problems so you aren’t trapped by them. Work with what you have this month, and be ready to take action on new enterprises at the end of the month.

This article appears in the March 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.

