Christian Group Drops Lawsuit Over Austin’s LGBT Protections

The Houston-based council filed its lawsuit in October, alleging that Austin’s ordinance is unconstitutional and invalid because it doesn’t include a religious exemption for 25 member churches in the city that refuse to hire LGBT people.

Austin’s ordinance allows faith-based schools and organizations to limit hiring to members of a particular religion. But the pastors’ lawsuit argued the exemptions didn’t go far enough.

“Neither of these two exemptions accommodates churches that refuse to hire women, practicing homosexuals or transgendered people as clergy,” the lawsuit said.

The city argued that the lawsuit failed to list the 25 member churches or show how any of them experienced any harm from the employment protections.

“There is no allegation the ordinance has been enforced, or is about to be enforced, against any of the unnamed Austin churches, and no allegation that any of them have in fact been restricted in their hiring decisions,” the city wrote in its motion seeking to get the lawsuit dismissed last month.