Behind the Bar: March 2019

Share with your friends Submit

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite Shot: Cherry Limeade to make (citrus and cherry vodka with lime juice). Tequila to drink.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Lola’s.

What are you best known for?

Bad jokes and dimples!

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Best: Christmas—everyone is focused on being kind to each other.

Worst: New Year’ Eve­­— too many amateurs acting too wild.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$500

Who are the hardest customers to please?

Brand new bartenders make the worst customers, or people that don’t buy their own drinks.

If you weren’t a bartender…what career would you choose?

Brewmaster—but I’d have a lot to learn!

Do you have any pets?

5-year-old Pitbull named Bleys “Blaze” (see photo)

Shifts:

Mon/Tue/Fri 7-Close, Sat/Sun 1-7p

George Country Sports

617 Fairview St.

facebook.com/George-Country-Sports-Bar-90494902121/

Comments