A 54-Year Romance

When friends and relatives speak of Pat Gustavson and her partner, Mignon Weisinger, they describe the lesbian couple as self-sufficient, talented, outgoing, compassionate, and generous. The two professional women, who were deeply attached to each other, enjoyed a 54-year relationship that ran from 1946 until 2001.

Gustavson was a skilled pediatrician who specialized in premature babies, and Weisinger was a talented artist. They both spent much of their adult lives as teachers—Gustavson at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and Weisinger at schools in Houston and Galveston.

Their long relationship ended when Weisinger died from cancer in 2001. Gustavson lived until 2016. After their estate was settled, three boxes of their personal papers were donated to the LGBT History Research Collection that is part of the University of Houston (UH) Libraries. Those boxes provide us with a unique look into lesbian life in the 1940s and onward. Beyond the typical photo albums, journals, and important correspondence, what makes this collection unique is that in 2002, Gustavson wrote short sketches describing the couple’s years together—a first-person account of the highlights of their five-decade relationship.

The Early Years

Not much is known of the women’s early lives. Weisinger was born on March 22, 1925, in Texas City; Gustavson was born on September 25, 1928, at the original Methodist Hospital in Houston. Weisinger attended Houston’s Austin Senior High School, while Gustavson attended Montrose Elementary, Lanier Junior High, and Lamar High School.

But the pace picks up starting in the summer of 1946, when Gustavson was 18 and Weisinger was 21. The two were enrolled in the same freshman chemistry class at the University of Houston. Weisinger was completing her junior year studying psychology and art, and Gustavson was finishing her freshman year of architectural engineering.

Gustavson wrote: “I had the habit of sitting in the third row left of the amphitheater. She was sitting front row center. She wore a white camp shirt, navy blue pleated skirt, brown penny loafers, white socks, rimless glasses and a hint of lipstick. Her thick dark hair was pulled into a bun at the nape of her neck. As I stared at the back of her neck she turned and gave me a brief quizzical smile. Our eyes met and something happened.

“The following day, the seat next to her was vacant. When I asked if I could sit next to her, she replied, ‘It’s a free country—sit there if you like.’ At the end of the lecture I asked if she would ride the bus. She said no, that she was walking. I walked her home. Her job at the Almeda Theatre was to start the following day. But that particular happy day, we could take our time. And so, our courtship began.”

September 6, 1946, is the date they celebrated as their anniversary.

Professional Careers Develop

Weisinger’s parents attempted to separate the two by insisting that Weisinger transfer to Texas State College for Women in Denton. Gustavson remembers: “But we knew. And we mated. And she went off. The letters came and went every day. I took her to the state fair in October. I visited her in Denton in March.”

In 1947, Weisinger finished her bachelor’s program. Her parents moved away from Houston, but she stayed on with Gustavson and her family. She worked for the Houston Independent School District that summer, administering psychological testing. Gustavson worked for her father, doing common labor and rough carpentry.

Gustavson recalls those days in her memoir: “We led ordinary lives. We shopped. We cooked. We cleaned. We worked and went to school. We saved our money. We planned. We made love. We listened to college football on Saturday afternoons. On occasion, we walked over to Elgin and Main to Rettig’s ice cream parlor and got double-double dip cones for seventeen cents each.”

They celebrated their first anniversary in September 1947 on the beaches of Galveston. Gustavson remembers slipping a gold band on Weisinger’s finger. “She wore that ring on a chain around her neck until sometime in our third year when we scraped enough money together for a diamond solitaire, and then she put it away. She wore the solitaire for the rest of her life.”

Soon the couple moved into a place of their own on Richmond Avenue near Hazard. Gustavson recalls that Weisinger’s parents were horrified. “It was old and dilapidated and made of single-wall box construction. It had no insulation and a non-functioning water heater. But it was over four garages and it was ours for 28 dollars a month. Mignon took old twin-bed sheets and painted broad candy stripes on them for draperies in the dinette. Everything else was Washington Avenue used.”

Weisinger began work as a probation officer. Gustavson finished the architectural engineering program at UH in 1950 and went to work as a draftsman for a dollar an hour. They were now making $360 a month combined. The two finally traded in their Model A Ford and paid $400 for a 1941 Plymouth Club Coupe.

In 1951, the couple moved from their garage apartment into a small house that Gustavson designed on land near a bayou. “I set about to design a little house to perch on the bank, anchored by a huge water oak through the front porch and a lovely fireplace. No matter where you looked there were trees. It was a retreat. And we retreated. I dealt with the world every day. She clearly liked living in isolation from it.”

They decided Weisinger should stay home to keep house and work on art. Gustavson entered the graduate engineering program at UH and finished in 1955. She then worked a variety of architectural jobs. Weisinger earned a graduate degree in art in 1957, and then taught art at Edison Junior High School. In 1959, Gustavson decided to become a medical doctor and entered the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB). She graduated in 1963.

Gustavson’s future lay ahead in Galveston, and she would complete a pediatric residency, a fellowship in pediatric hematology, and a year of post-doctoral study in coagulation theory.

This article appears in the March 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.

