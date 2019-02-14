Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Valentine’s Day Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at some of your favorite LGBTQ bars.

• At 4 p.m., take a date to Bar Boheme and have dinner while watching romantic films. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will screen movies all day, including The Notebook at 9 p.m. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts a Valentine’s Day party for singles and couples alike. Dance the night away to beats by DeeJay Kittie, or watch romantic movies on the back patio while enjoying half priced bottles of champagne and complimentary chocolate covered strawberries. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., local drag queens perform a Valentine’s Day show at Ripcord. Hosted by Barbara Coa, there will be performances by Ondi, Mocca Bone, Beck, and DJ Melle Mel will be on turntables all night. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., drag, drink, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The Valentine’s Day lineup includes the Space Kiddettes, Hu’Nee B, Rodolfo Ramirez, and Felix Gonzalez Jr. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 15

• At 8 p.m., Booty Candy opens at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. Written by Robert O’Hara, the play tells the story about a young gay black man on journey. Booty Candy runs through March 10. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Muevelo, a Latin party. Presented by Denver Max and hosted by Diego Ramos of Mega 101 FM Houston, DJ Willie will be on turntables playing Spanish tunes all night. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., HTX Comedy presents Too Soon! at The Secret Group. Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 16

• At 2 p.m., Transform Houston hosts a town hall meeting at the Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library to discuss the need for a nondiscrimination ordinance in Houston. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the University of Houston LGBTQ Allumni association for a drag bingo fundraiser. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, with a special guest performance by co-host Eddie Edge, drag bingo goes towards funding for LGBTQ scholarships at UH. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., out lesbian Youtube sensation Amber’s Closet visits Pearl Bar Houston for Sexy Saturgays. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., adult entertainer Dolf Dietrich visits Rich’s Houston for the Broken Hearts Ball. The post Valentine’s Day party will be followed by a meet and greet with Dietrich. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., join The Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade: New Years Steve Edition. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 17

• At 1 p.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus presents Politics Doesn’t Have to be a Drag at Rich’s Houston. The second annual drag show is a fundraiser for the Caucus. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., kick off Mardi Gras season at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Hosted by JP Hill, a candidate for Mr. Texas Gay Rodeo 2019, Mardi Gras Madness is an entertainment show open to all performers. More info here.

