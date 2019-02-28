Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 28-March 3, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Feb. 28

• At 5 p.m., join the Red Dinner and the University of Houston College of Education for Red Dinner Rhapsody at Moores Opera House. The fine art auction, which features light bites and wine, will benefit the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association Emergency Crisis Fund. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., go to the Montrose Center for a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) pre-gala reception, keynoted by the president of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus Mike Webb. The HRC’s 22nd annual Houston Gala & Auction will be held on April 6 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., “Show Up For Black Women” and raise funds for the March for Black Women Houston 2019 at Westin House. Houston’s second March for Black Women will be held at Emancipation Park on March 16. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., The Secret Group presents the 2019 Best Comic Standing in Houston. Root on openly queer comedian Kari Burt, who will compete in the competition’s preliminary round two. More info here.

Friday, March 1

• At 6 p.m., Houston’s first outdoor roller rink returns for a third season at Discovery Green. Opening night includes roller derby demos and music by Houston DJ Martin. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., bisexual hip-hop sensation Cardi B performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Don’t miss OutSmart’s LGBTQ Guide to This Year’s Rodeo. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston will be transformed into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a Harry Potter party. Dress as your favorite Harry Potter character for a magical night of Polyjuice potions, quidditch games, and house sorting. More info here.

Saturday, March 2

• At 2 p.m., celebrate Mardi Gras at establishments all over Downtown Houston. Organized by DowntownFest, the second annual Houston-meets-New Orleans event is a neighborhood block party. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Houston Pride Band kicks off awards season with Lights, Camera, Action! at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston. Hosted by Deborah Hirsch and David Lea, the LGBTQ band will perform songs that have won Academy Awards at the red carpet themed event. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., join the Houston Roller Derby at Revention Music Center for its season opener bout. In game one, the Valkyries compete with the Red Stick Roller Derby, and in game two, the Bayou City Bosses face the Psych Ward Sirens. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., visit the surreal desert town of Night Vale at the House of Blues Houston. The live performance is set in the world of the hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Michelle Obama brings her U.S. book tour to the Toyota Center. Join Obama for an intimate conversation about the events and experiences she shared in her new memoir Becoming. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston transforms into the French Quarter for Carnival, a Mardi Gras ball. Costumes, carnival masks, and purple, green, and gold attire is encouraged. More info here.

Sunday, March 3

• At noon, attend the 30th annual AIDS Walk Houston at Sam Houston State Park. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the walk. More info here.

• At 3:45 p.m., Panic! At The Disco, led by pansexual singer Brendon Urie, takes the Houston Rodeo stage. Don’t miss OutSmart’s LGBTQ Guide to This Year’s Rodeo. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Socialist Alternative-Houston presents The Right to Choose in Ireland: How Socialists Built a Movement at the Montrose Center. Join Myriam Poizat, an organizer with Ireland’s Socialist party, in discussing Ireland’s win for abortion rights. More info here.

