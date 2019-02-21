Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 21-24, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Feb. 21

• At 2 p.m., the Harris County District Court celebrates Black History Month. The court will display historic records that reflect the black experience in Houston. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Black LGBTQ Houston History Project launches the Charles Law Community Archive at the African American Library at the Gregory School. Created by Harrison Homer-Guy, the exhibit is the City’s first archive dedicated exclusively to the lives and experiences of Houston’s black LGBTQ community. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., go to the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft for Queer(ing) the Wheel. The art show, organized Antonius-Tin Bui and Tonya Huyn, will feature several LGBTQ Houston artists. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., attend an Experimental Action 2019, an international performance art festival, at various locations in Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart‘s recent article previewing the festival. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 22

• At 8 a.m., the University of Houston hosts Media for Social Justice. The global communication summit will bring together journalists, activists, scholars, and students to explore the relationship between media and social justice. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., celebrate Black History Month with a concert at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Presented by Cassandra White and the Resurrection MCC’s gospel ensemble, the concert will be followed by a reception. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for a Selena tribute. Nira, the lead singer of L.A.’s Como La Flor band, teams up with Houston’s DJ Von Kiss for a Selena-themed girl party. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 23

• At 10 a.m., join Transform Houston for its February Nondiscrimination Canvass at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. Transform Houston will talk to Houstonians about nondiscrimination protections. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., Pride Houston hosts an LGBTQ+ volunteer fair and Pride Town Hall. Attend the event to find ways to assist Houston’s queer community and learn about Pride Houston’s new non-binary grand marshal category. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., volunteer to “Save Drag Queen Storytime” at Kindred Montrose. Despite controversy surrounding the program, the storytime’s popularity is growing and LGBTQ Houston activists need help guarding families from protesters. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., attend the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime at Kindred Montrose. Hosted by the Space Kiddettes, this month’s storytime will feature Miss City and Carmina Varvra. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Drag Queen Storytime’s new location. More info here.

• Also at 2 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association kicks off its 40th anniversary season at Pearl Bar Houston. Join the LGBTQ softball league for its opening ceremonies. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to Rudyard’s British Pub for a concert featuring the Space Kiddettes. The queer Houston duo will be joined by the bands Swimwear Department and The Guacamole Police. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their February Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 24

• At 2 p.m., go to Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for Decadent Desserts and Dancing. LGBTQ Houston’s most delicious event benefits AssistHers, providing resources for vulnerable women in the community. More info here.

• Also at 2 p.m., attend Nadleeh: The Story of The Navajo Two Spirit at the G Spot Gallery. Artist Aveda Adara will present a lecture on the Navajo’s gender systems. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., join OutSmart at [email protected] for a viewing of The Wizard of OZ. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Nicholas J. Pearson, who plays the musical’s cowardly lion. Use code OUTSMART to receive 25% off your purchase. More info here.

