February 2019 Horoscope: Bending Over Backward

Share with your friends Submit

February should be a calmer month overall. We should see more constructive behavior in all areas of life. Worldwide economic news is especially challenging, with March and April bringing possible corrections in the stock market. Keep a good handle on your finances, and focus on conservative investments. Mercury goes retrograde on the 27th and will remain retrograde until April 4. Mercury will be retrograde in Pisces, which affects the mutable signs of Pisces, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Gemini. This retrograde will affect the U.S. very strongly. Get your projects started before February 27.

The sun begins the month in Aquarius and enters Pisces on the 18th. Mercury also stars in Aquarius and enters Pisces on the 10th. Venus finishes her journey through Sagittarius and quickly enters Capricorn on the 3rd. Mars has been traveling through Aries, its home sign, but enters Taurus on the 13th. Maintain your flexibility this month.

ARIES (March 21–April 19)

There has been a lot of focus on your career and security over the last two months. That will lighten up some as you expand your work and social circles. Community organizations and business groups can offer an outlet for your interests and generate friendships as well. It’s better to have people helping you this month on any projects you are working on. Your confidence remains very strong through midmonth, but you will slow down some after that time. The latter part of the month is a better time for rest and retreat. You will need to balance your responsibilities at work with better boundaries and making better use of your time toward the end of the month.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20)

You are focused on your career and long-term security as this month begins. This is a good month to take a leadership role at work, especially after the 16th when Mars, planet of courage and action, enters your sign for a 40-day visit! You will be more outspoken and direct with those around you. This continues to be a time of educational expansion, solidifying contracts and agreements, and being clear about your belief systems. Friendships are very important toward the end of the month, and may provide some needed support. You will have to ask, but friends are only too ready to give!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You continue to be busy this month. This is a great month for you to create partnerships, generate more intimacy, and open yourself up to new ideas. Be careful that you don’t take on too much and overestimate your capabilities. You can see the bigger picture this month, and that should help you to make decisions. This is a good time for a vacation, writing your novel, or just sharing your views with friends and community groups. Interacting with foreigners or foreign-owned businesses can be very beneficial, especially through this month. Your career becomes more of an emphasis as we get to the end of the month. Keep your options open!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Relationships, both business and personal, are very important this month. You are evaluating which relationships need attention and which ones you are considering letting go of. Having shared long-term goals can really help add some assurance and safety in your commitments. You are also working on getting your finances in order. This is a great month to get that done early, before April 15. You are still exploring new ground and are more willing to take on a leadership role at work. That stays strong through midmonth. Your attention turns to friends and reaching out to expand your social network. Watch your boundaries, and budget your time better this month.

LEO (July 23–August 22)

You are taking a long-term view as you continue to work on improving your health, your work environment, and your personal routines. You are re-evaluating and changing negative behaviors. Relationships take on more emphasis this month. This is a good month to renew your vows or to meet new people for potential relationships, both business and personal. You will be paying more attention to your career or taking on more of a community leadership role by midmonth. Getting your finances in order comes into play by the end

of the month.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22)

You are in an organizing mode as the month begins, looking to improve your work environment and generate more efficiency in the process. You may also seem more direct and less flexible to others. Home projects continue to fill your dance card. You may even want to move with the impact of the ongoing energies. It’s very easy to overload your schedule this month, especially toward the end of the month. Be realistic about what you can do, and don’t wait until the last minute to do it! Your creative energies remain strong throughout the month.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

This month continues to be busy, demanding a lot of time for both home and relationships. This is a good month to renew those vows with your partner. If you haven’t been paying enough attention to this area of your life, you will see anger and disappointment in your partner’s face. Family continues to demand your attention. Take on family responsibilities only if you want to, and avoid saying yes if you don’t mean it. This will only increase your resentment. Projects for home improvement continue. You are looking for a break in the action so you can get some rest after midmonth. By the end of the month, you are making your workplace a happier place to be!

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21)

You are continuing to work at improving your communication and organizational skills this month. This is a very good month for writing, taking classes, or working on your social-media connections. By midmonth, home and relationships take the focus. This can be a good time for home projects, or just for getting closer to your family! Your relationships will need some attention after the 14th. This can be a super time to get away and replenish your emotional connections. Avoiding that could create even more problems. Your creative energies are stronger at the end of the month. Find an activity to entertain your inner child!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21)

Your ruler, Jupiter (planet of travel, personal expansion, optimism, and overdoing it), continues to visit your sign through November 2019. Jupiter tends to make us believe that everything is better, even if it’s not! You are communicating more clearly this month, and trying to balance your commitments with your available time. Home and family take over your focus toward the end of the month. You will want to take some time for yourself and escape to your own sanctuary. This is a great time for writing, travel, or taking classes to enlarge your vision. Health routines become more important over the next couple of months. Try not to overdo what you start!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19)

The intensity of the last couple of months continues. You will feel this building through March and April. Watch your boundaries, and try not to overcommit and do everything on your own. Seek help from friends and associates—they are only too willing to help! Finances are the main topic as the month begins. This is a great time to get your taxes in order before the April deadline. Home life remains somewhat edgy. You are certainly not as patient, and we are seeing the cracks in your body armor. Take action to project yourself rather than avoiding the conflict. By the end of the month you are communicating more clearly about your needs, and that should help to reduce your stress.

PISCES (February 19–March 20)

Although the activity in your community and friendship sector remains very dynamic, you are looking for some personal rest and retreat time to recharge your batteries. Career energies are still very busy, and there are lots of opportunities for you. This is a great time to promote your work or services, or even to look for a better place to work! Toward the end of the month, you are more energetic and more ready to interact with other humans on the planet. You will feel more confident about your decisions during this time. Watch your spending, as you are more impulsive and will want to satisfy your needs, despite the immediate cost. You are more direct in your communication after midmonth. People will hear you and be more responsive!

This article appears in the February 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

Comments