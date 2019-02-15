Dems Introduce Bill That Would Make Tax Code LGBTQ Inclusive

Share with your friends Submit

Two Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Valentine’s Day that would update the U.S. tax code so gender-specific terms like “wife” and “husband” would be removed and replaced with “spouse” so as to be LGBTQ-inclusive.

“Tax filing is often difficult enough already without also making LGBTQ families feel prejudiced against,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “This is a simple and common-sense fix that acknowledges LGBTQ couples as equals. The Supreme Court has recognized that love is love, no matter your gender identity. It’s time that our tax code does the same.” Chu was joined in a press release by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.).

Levin said that the bill, the “Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act” was introduced on Valentine’s Day as a celebration for all kinds of love.

“Today, as Americans celebrate Valentine’s Day, I introduced this bill to make simple, common-sense changes to our tax code so that it accurately represents all people to whom it applies,” said Levin. Levin’s father, Sandy, proposed similar legislation when he was in the seat before the younger Levin took it over in 2019.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is introducing the Senate version of the bill. “The tax code still reflects the discrimination of a bygone era. It’s past time for that to change,” Wyden told NBC News.

