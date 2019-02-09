Behind the Bar: February 2019
Isaac Xochihua and Reyna T. Rodriguez, Hamburger Mary's Houston
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Reyna: Cucumber Shot, sweet and spicy, just like me!
Isaac: Green Tea Shot
Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
R & I: The Eagle
What are you best known for?
R: My beauty and aggressive attitude
I: My looks, honey…
What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
R: I love working all holidays except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
I: Thanksgiving is best; New Year’s Eve is the worst
Who are the hardest customers to please?
R: The ones that just turned 21.
I: The ones on a budget.
If you weren’t a
bartender… what career would you choose?
R: I’d probably be going to school.
I: I would be in the medical field.
Do you have any pets?
R: A Great Dane named Prince. He’s my baby!
I: No. I can barelytake care of myself…
Biggest tip from one customer?
R: $200
I: $100
Hamburger Mary’s Houston
2409 Grant St Suite D.
hamburgermarys.com/houston