Isaac Xochihua (left) and Reyna T. Rodriguez.
Behind the Bar: February 2019

Isaac Xochihua and Reyna T. Rodriguez, Hamburger Mary's Houston

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff February 9, 2019
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Reyna: Cucumber Shot, sweet and spicy, just like me!
Isaac: Green Tea Shot

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
R & I: The Eagle

What are you best known for?
R: My beauty and aggressive attitude
I: My looks, honey…

What is the best and worst holiday to work?  Why?
R: I love working all holidays except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
I: Thanksgiving is best; New Year’s Eve is the worst

Who are the hardest customers to please?
R: The ones that just turned 21.
I: The ones on a budget.

If you weren’t a
bartender… what career would you choose?
R: I’d probably be going to school.
I: I would be in the medical field.

Do you have any pets?
R: A Great Dane named Prince. He’s my baby!
I: No. I can barelytake care of myself…

Biggest tip from one customer?
R: $200
I: $100

Hamburger Mary’s Houston
2409 Grant St Suite D.
hamburgermarys.com/houston

