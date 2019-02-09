Behind the Bar: February 2019

Share with your friends Submit

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Reyna: Cucumber Shot, sweet and spicy, just like me!

Isaac: Green Tea Shot

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

R & I: The Eagle

What are you best known for?

R: My beauty and aggressive attitude

I: My looks, honey…

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

R: I love working all holidays except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

I: Thanksgiving is best; New Year’s Eve is the worst

Who are the hardest customers to please?

R: The ones that just turned 21.

I: The ones on a budget.

If you weren’t a

bartender… what career would you choose?

R: I’d probably be going to school.

I: I would be in the medical field.

Do you have any pets?

R: A Great Dane named Prince. He’s my baby!

I: No. I can barelytake care of myself…

Biggest tip from one customer?

R: $200

I: $100

Hamburger Mary’s Houston

2409 Grant St Suite D.

hamburgermarys.com/houston

