Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 3-6, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Jan. 3

• At 5 p.m., meet former Houston City Council member Melissa Noriega, a Democratic candidatee in Texas House District 145, at East End Hardware. Election Day is Jan. 29. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., attend a free concert and documentary filming at White Oak Music Hall. The producers of Outside of Austin bring Bernie Pink, the Space Kiddettes, Rex Houston, LYTA, Mantra Love, Velveteen Echo, and the Wheel Workers together to explore Houston’s indie music scene. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join the Sharpstown Democrats for Evening Extras Series at Bayland Park Community Center. Senator Borris L. Miles and Representatives Gene Wu and Shawn Thierry will lead a discussion on their goals and predictions on the 86th Texas Legislative Session. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., go to Hamburger Mary’s for SING! Thursdays. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, the interactive show features karaoke and drag performances. More info here.

Friday, Jan. 4

• At 9 a.m., attend a winter day camp for LGBTQ teens at This Side of the Rainbow Houston. The camp’s activities include a trip to a local museum, lunch, arts and crafts, along with a discussion. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association’s LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Gia Gunn performs at Rich’s Houston. Meet and greet with Gunn will follow the event. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 5

• At 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday, celebrate David Bowie’s birthday with a sidewalk chalk art tribute at Cactus Music. Cactus will provide chalk for visitors to draw Bowie tributes around the store. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Nero Corporation presents Adam Elara at The Secret Group. Nonbinary Houston musician Wade in the Sonic Joy, A Street Car Named Denial, and Khit & Vibes Versa will open for Elara. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about Wade in the Sonic Joy. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., spend your SaturGay night with DJ T!NA at Pearl Bar. More info here.

Sunday, Jan. 6

• At 1 p.m., support local businesses and artists at a Sunday Montrose Market at Avant Garden Houston. Shop while enjoying brunch, live music, and drink specials. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to the Foundation Room for Punchline Comedy Lounge featuring stand up by Keisha Hunt. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Hunt, a lesbian comedian. More info here.

Comments