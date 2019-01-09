Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 10-13, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Jan. 10

• At 6 p.m., LHI Houston hosts a support group for queer and trans people of color and their families at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host their first membership meeting of 2019 at 4 Chelsea Boulevard, Apt. 401. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drag, drink, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The new drag show and queer party will be held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, Jan. 11

• At 1 p.m., artists Antonius Bui and S Rodriguez El present Queer(ing) the Cannon, a free LGBTQ figure drawing session, at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art Houston. The event explores drawing queer bodies. More info here.

• Also at 1 p.m., Pride Portraits will host an Open Shoot for the LGBTQ community and its allies. Eric Edward Schell will take photographs, and models will be asked an interview question about queer visibility. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., attend openly gay Judge Jerry Simoneaux’s investiture at Harris County Probate Court No. 1. A reception for Simoneaux will follow. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Diana Foundation previews its 66th Diana Awards with a kickoff party at the Hanover Montrose. Proceeds from the Diana Awards will benefit Out for Education, The Botts Collection, and the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Research Collection. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., show off your pride at Discover Green’s 8th annual Rainbow on Ice, an LGBTQ ice skating dance party. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing Rainbow on Ice. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to the House of Blues’ Foundation room for Be Someone. The free LGBT event features performances by the Space Kiddettes and Stoo. While the House of Blues, also stop by Danity Kane’s show. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 12

• At noon, go to the Montrose Center for volunteer deputy voter registrar training. Qualified Texas voters who complete the one-hour training session will be certified to register voters in Harris County for the next two years. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Krewe of Olympus presents its biggest party of the season, Twelfth Night. The event features complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Houston puppy play group the Bayou City Pups host Baby Pup and Daddy Issues at RIPCORD Houston. Support the pups by buying jello shots at the leather bar. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., Atlanta sensation DJ Shalé visits Pearl Bar Houston. The DJ, recording artist, actress, and model will be on turntables all night. More info here.

Sunday, Jan. 13

• At noon, the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) recruits players for its spring season at Meyerland Park Softball Fields. The MSLA is the largest LGBTQ sports association in the state with over 650 members and growing. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams present New Year, New You, a day party, at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info here.

