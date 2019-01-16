Houston LGBTQ Bars Ranked in the Nation’s Top 50

Share with your friends Submit

Three of Houston’s LGBTQ bars ranked among the most popular in the nation.

Ripcord, Blur, and Rich’s are some of the 50 most popular queer bars in the U.S., according to a survey conducted by Gravy Analytics. The marketing platform, which tracks mobile data to verify attendance in locations throughout the country, monitored LGBTQ bar attendance from Nov. 1, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2018.

Logo’s Now on Next published a list of the U.S.’ 50 most popular gay bars on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cities with the most thriving LGBTQ bar scenes included Los Angeles with seven entrees on the list, New York with five, and Washing, D.C. with four.

Houston is home to at least 20 LGBTQ bars and night clubs, three of which made Now on Next’s list.

Rich’s, the city’s largest LGBTQ dance club, featuring multiple levels, a video/show bar, and a private VIP lounge, ranked at number 39.

Blur, a two-story dance club that plays Latin and hip-hop music, is number 28.

Ripcord, a leather bar located in Houston’s Montrose gayborhood, ranks highest at number 23.



