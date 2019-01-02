Valerie Redman
BEHIND THE BAR: January 2019

Valerie Redman, Pearl Bar

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff January 2, 2019
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
The Pillow Princess: pineapple vodka, pineapple juice and pomegranate syrup

What is the best and worst holiday to work?  Why?
Best holiday: Halloween. Worst holiday: Christmas.

Biggest tip from one customer?
$400

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
I would be an interior designer

Do you have any pets?
One pit bull named Kya.

Pearl Bar 
4216 Washington Avenue
pearlhouston.com

OutSmart Staff

