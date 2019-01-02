BEHIND THE BAR: January 2019

Share with your friends Submit

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

The Pillow Princess: pineapple vodka, pineapple juice and pomegranate syrup

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Best holiday: Halloween. Worst holiday: Christmas.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$400

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I would be an interior designer

Do you have any pets?

One pit bull named Kya.

Pearl Bar

4216 Washington Avenue

pearlhouston.com

Comments