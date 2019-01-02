Behind the BarNightlife
BEHIND THE BAR: January 2019
Valerie Redman, Pearl Bar
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
The Pillow Princess: pineapple vodka, pineapple juice and pomegranate syrup
What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
Best holiday: Halloween. Worst holiday: Christmas.
Biggest tip from one customer?
$400
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
I would be an interior designer
Do you have any pets?
One pit bull named Kya.
Pearl Bar
4216 Washington Avenue
pearlhouston.com