Author Mark David Gibson Brings ‘Living Authentically’ Discourse to Houston

Comcast is sponsoring a speech and meet-and-greet with author Mark David Gibson, a former Air Force captain, at the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber on Wednesday, January 16. Last March, Gibson published his memoir, Served in Silence, a decade-in-the-making book about his 20 years in the military under the military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy.

“Not only were we not allowed or encouraged to be out, it was actually illegal,” says Gibson. It was a difficult time for Gibson that caused him professional and personal problems even after he left the Air Force. But then he decided to live his life authentically by being open and true about who he really was.

“I want my book to serve as a road map for others,” he says. “It isn’t just about being authentic about your sexuality. It could be that you’re not being authentic in your career, or in other aspects of your life. Once you embrace your true self and live authentically, other things in your life will start to click as well.”

You may remember Gibson from his visit here three years ago, when he was promoting the U.S. Small Business Administration’s award-winning LGBT Business Builder seminars. On Wednesday, he will be talking about building LGBT businesses as well as signing copies of his book.

“I am excited to be coming back to Houston,” Gibson says. “This visit is special for me because we will get to the intersectionality of LGBT entrepreneurs and veterans—two communities I am proud to be a part of.”

Gibson still works as LGBT communications director at the SBA and lives with his new husband in Atlanta, Georgia. Later this year, he will release the audio version of Served in Silence.

What: Living Authentically with Mark David Gibson

When: 7:30 a.m. (speech), 3-5 p.m. (meet-and-greet) January 16

Where: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, 1302 Waugh Dr.

More info: business.houstonlgbtchamber.com

