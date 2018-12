Share with your friends Submit

Photos by Christopher Brown, Dalton DeHart, Donn Mumma, and Kennedy Loftin

Hundreds gathered on the steps of Houston City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 2, to honor pioneering gay activist Ray Hill, who died Nov. 24 following a long battle with heart disease. Mayor Annise Parker emceed the service and delivered Hill’s eulogy. Other speakers included Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee.

Comments