Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Dec. 6-9, 2018

Thursday, Nov. 6

• At 7 p.m., check out Lambda NextGen Houston’s holiday party for young LGBTQ professionals at Aria Stone Gallery. Proceeds will benefit Out for Education, Hatch Youth, and the Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., The Woodlands Coalition for Equality presents A Celebration of Diversity at Madera Estates Weddings & Events. The potluck, which features international foods, will showcase diversity in The Woodlands. More info here.

• Now through December 15, catch The Flick at Houston Warehouse Studios. Annie Baker’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the story of three movie theater employees who work in a cinema on the brink of closing. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about The Flick. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 7

• At 6 p.m., go to Satellite Bar for Screw Cancer, a charity concert. Proceeds from the show, headlined by Houston singer Lyta, will benefit Ilayahu Acevedo, a mother with stage 4 ovarian cancer. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association’s LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend a watch party for RuPaul’s Christmas Special at JR’s Houston. The holiday special features eight former Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants, including Eureka, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., DJ Joe Gauthreaux visits the Eagle Houston. The artist, producer, and Billboard magazine contributor will be on turntables all night. More info here.

Saturday, Nov. 8

• At 1 p.m., participate in Montrose Grace Place’s third annual Gingerbread House Competition at Kindred Lutheran Church. Emceed by Duckie Dujour, and judged by Christina Wells, Blackberri, and John Ross Palmer, teams will pay to compete in a contest that benefits homeless LGBTQ Youth. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Montrose Grace Place. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Houston Pride Band hosts its annual holiday concert at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. The LGBTQ ensemble’s performance will feature both traditional and contemporary holiday tunes. More info here.

• On December 8 and 9, see Elton John live in concert one last time at Houston’s Toyota Center. At Farewell Yellow Brick Road, John’s final tour, the gay pop phenomenon will perform his biggest hits. More info here.

Sunday, Nov. 9

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams present This Holiday, a day party, at Belvedere Uptown Park. Check out Outsmart’s recent story about the newly married couple. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., join Rich’s Houston for its annual employee turn-about drag show and toy drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to Rich’s and receive free entree to the LGBTQ club. Donated toys will be distributed to the Montrose Center and Bering United Methodist Church. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Houston City Hall for a menorah lighting. The event will celebrate the lighting of the eighth light of Chanukah with speeches, music, and gifts for children. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Scandalo Nite Club pays tribute to late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera. Rivera impersonators from Houston will perform at the LGBTQ Spanish club while her songs play all night. More info here.

