Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Dec. 13-16, 2018

Thursday, Dec. 13

• At 6 p.m., LHI Houston hosts a support group for queer and trans people of color and their families at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Gender Reel Houston kicks off its Transgender Film Series with a screening of Beautiful Boxer at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. Films selected in the series were chosen by local trans activists. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the Space City Sisters take to Facebook Live to formally introduce themselves to Houston. The Sisters, a chapter of drag queen nuns, launched in August to serve Houston’s queer community through fundraising, promoting HIV/AIDS awareness, and volunteering. More info here.

Friday, Dec. 14

• At 10 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 star Trinity Taylor visits Rich’s Houston. Taylor is set to appear in Rupaul’s Drag Race upcoming series All Stars 4. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for 2nd Fridays. Lesbians of Color Nation Entertainment presents the girl party. More info here.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• At 7 p.m., the Crawfords present their 8th annual holiday give back Rich’s Houston. Proceeds from the Houston drag family’s appearance will benefit underprivileged families during the holidays. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association celebrates the holidays with a mixer and toy drive at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Nikki LaQuinta, the social features performances by Houston drag artists and is ugly sweater themed. More info here.

• At 10 a.m., go to the Montrose Center to participate in a Transgender Wings Quilt workshop. The project memorializes trans folks who have died due to anti-trans violence in the past year. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their Main Meetup: Christmas edition at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. More info here.

At 7 p.m., Mid In Mod presents a holiday special featuring Houston drag performers Blackberri, Chloe Knox, and Veronica Strutts. More info here.

Sunday, Dec. 16

• At 9 p.m., the Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas presents Posada-Baile Navideño, an end of year party at Vivianas Nite Club. Join the group for entertainment, gift giveaways, and dinner. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., the Houston Democratic Socialists of America will meet at Bohemeo’s Houston to discuss the issues that LGBTQ folks in Harris County face and ideas to create positive changes for the community. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., nonbinary Houston artist Wade in the Sonic Joy performs songs from his upcoming debut album ‘Sexspells’ at NotSuoh. Wade’s record will be available on Dec. 20. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Wade. More info here.

