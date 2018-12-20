Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Christmas 2018 Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Dec. 20

• At 7 p.m., go to Satellite Bar for Screw Cancer, a charity concert. Proceeds from the show, headlined by Houston singer Lyta, will benefit Ilayahu Acevedo, a local mother with stage 4 ovarian cancer. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., learn about becoming a part of the Space City Sisters at Ripcord Houston. The drag queen nun group will discuss membership over making jello shots. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drag, drink, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The new drag show and queer party will be held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, Dec. 21

• At 8 p.m., Dorian Electra hosts a Queer Christmas Special at Pearl Bar Houston. The holiday concert and dance party features performances by Electra and local and national LGBTQ artists. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., Naughty Boyz Party Production presents A Very Naughty X-Mas at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, attendees at the holiday party can win cash prizes for dressing in costume. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for Naughty & Not So Nice. Celebrate the holidays by wearing pajamas, lingerie, and onesies at the Bar’s annual party. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., Etro Lounge will honor the late dance-pop artist George Michael, at their second annual tribute. DJ E-nertia and DJ Rice Cube will be on turntables, playing hits by Michael and Wham! More info here.

Saturday, Dec. 22

• At 10 a.m., shop at John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio one last time before it closes for Christmas. Enjoy champagne cocktails while browsing sales on artwork, prints, scarves, pocketsquares, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about John Palmer. More info here.

• Also at 10 a.m., shop art at Jumper Maybach’s Fine Art Gallery. The LGBTQ-owned business will extend its hours and lower prices by 30 percent on select items for the holidays. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., the Space Kiddettes perform live at Cactus Music. A three-time finalist for OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest awards, the Space Kiddettes are a queer Houston new wave duo. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend the RuPaul’s Drag Race Naughty Tour at the House of Blues Houston. The Christmas event features performances by Drag Race stars Miz Cracker, Aja, Latrice Royale, Farrah Moan, Monet X Change, Thorgy Thor, and Vanessa Vangie Mateo. More info here.

Sunday, Dec. 23

• At 5 p.m., attend a holiday edition of Swingin’ Sundays at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Donations from the dance and potluck will go to the Shriners Hospital for Children. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., listen to Dolly Parton’s new album Dumplin’ at JR’s Bar & Grill. The album release party features karaoke, prizes, and tunes by Dolly Parton all night. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., go to Axelrad for movie night. This weekend, the Midtown bar will screen The Nightmare Before Christmas. More info here.

