OutSmart’s 10 Most-Viewed Posts of 2018

It’s been a record year for OutSmartMagazine.com. As of Wednesday, Dec. 26, a total of 466,885 users had visited our website in 2018. That’s an increase of 22 percent over 2017, when we saw 383,299 users. Below are the 10 most-viewed posts of 2018. Happy New Year!

1. Client Attacks Houston Photographer After Learning She’s Gay: ‘You’re Going to Burn in Hell’

Customer noticed LGBTQ Pride flag on Alicia Verdier’s personal Facebook page.

2. Gay Candidate Known for Wearing High Heels Wins Mayor’s Race in Texas

Bruno ‘Ralphy’ Lozano becomes Del Rio’s first LGBTQ elected official.

3. RuPaul Gets It Wrong—Again

Here’s the problem with the ‘Drag Race’ host’s ‘If you can’t love yourself’ signoff.

4. Texas GOP Approves 24 Anti-LGBTQ Platform Planks, Including Support for ‘Ex-Gay’ Therapy

Happy Pride Month from the Republican Party of Texas!

5. UPDATED: At Least 54 LGBTQ Texans Are Running for Office in 2018

Trump administration, state Legislature fuel record slate of out candidates.

6. Gay Trump Supporter on Kathy Griffin Show Incident: ‘I Don’t Feel I Did Anything Wrong’

Carl Pacheco claims he’s being ‘demonized’ as a ‘neo-Nazi.’

7. Gay UT Student Can’t Have Guests Because Other Residents are ‘Uncomfortable’

Freshman Kaj Baker suffers blatant discrimination at Scottish Rite Dormitory.

8. UPDATED: Driver Plows Into Crowd Outside Montrose Gay Bar, Killing One

A driver ran over at least four people outside a Montrose gay bar early Thursday, March 22, killing one of the victims.

9. Pastor from Pray-Away-The-Gay Church in Waco Caught in Prostitution Sting

A pastor from a rabidly anti-LGBTQ church in Waco has resigned after being arrested on a prostitution charge for allegedly soliciting sex at a local massage parlor.

10. UPDATED: Gay Man Brutally Assaulted in Montrose in Possible Hate Crime

Houston police say they have arrested one of the two suspects.

