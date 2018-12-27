January 2019 Horoscope: The Month is Very Active

Share with your friends Submit

This is going to be an active and eventful month with the solar eclipse on the 5th and the lunar eclipse on the 21st. The solar eclipse has the strongest impact on Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn, while the lunar eclipse affects Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Eclipses are openings for stimulation and a change of direction. The pace of life quickens after the 6th as we look for innovation and change.

Good days this month are the 25th and the 29th. Days with more tension are the 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th, 21st, and 23rd. All of this tension just means that January is very active and filled with the need for decision-making.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). You start the new year off with lots of energy and a strong desire to focus on your career, family, and social responsibilities. You may want to start something on your own, particularly with the eclipse stimulating your career sector on the 5th. You are letting go of your fears and are better at making a commitment to yourself. With Mars in your sign for the next 40 days, you will not be very patient. You are feeling more comfortable with risk. Business associations can be very helpful to your career at this time. You are needing more attention and affection in your relationship. Plan for a fun weekend away! If you aren’t being appreciated, you will certainly let your partner know!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). This is the beginning of an innovative and mentally stimulating time for you as you redefine who you are. With your career, you need something that draws out your passion. In relationships, you are wanting more equality and an active partner. Currently, you are in a good place to make some decisions about your career direction. You are open to new ideas and different ways to approach your goals. You will feel clearer about your choices after midmonth. Relationships are positive this month, so if you are single, this is a good time to be actively looking. This is a good time to purchase property, as it is easier for you to get a loan. Investments should remain good, even with the uneasy economic conditions.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). You continue to work on clearing up debt, making safer investments, and creating more intimacy in your relationships. With romance, you are tearing down the walls and barriers that keep your intimate partners at a distance. This is a good time for therapy if you are having relationship problems. Business relationships will need some fine-tuning as well. This is a great month to connect with friends—they can be very inspiring and help lift your spirits. Your career needs to be really fulfilling, or you will be looking to go in some other direction that is more satisfying. By the end of the month, you are taking a breather.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Relationships and partnerships are on the menu this month. This is a time to review and renew your long-term goals and directions. This can make you feel more secure in your partnership for the next several years. If you are having problems, they need to be solved or you will not move forward. You are entering an active time in your career sector. You should be ready to take a leadership role, or even start your own business. By midmonth you should be taking care of debt, managing your retirement plans, and connecting with your partner on a deeper level. Your office space needs a redo, so spruce the place up!

LEO (July 23–August 22). This is a dynamic month for you. As we begin the month, you are getting your work space in order. You are updating your cell phones and tablets, and also getting your health in order by changing your whole approach to healthy eating and regular exercise. You will also be looking for a new project or interest that really inspires you. Your children are growing fast this month. There could be some new family members on the way! Toward the end of the month, you are making time for your relationship. It can be easy for you to overcommit yourself and put your relationship on the back burner.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). You are in a creative and playful mood as the new year begins. You are not taking life so seriously, because you know you are not in control. However, your communications are heartfelt, and that comes through loud and clear. Spending time with your children can be very satisfying this month. They help keep you young. By midmonth, you are back to your routines that make the best use of your time. The last half of the month is a great time for you to get on a healthy eating and exercise program. You are feeling positive about your relationship. In fact, spending time with your partner is your spiritual boost, so don’t miss that!

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Home, family, and roots are in the spotlight as the month begins. You are working to make your nest a more comfortable place. You may be considering moving, remodeling, or massively downsizing! There could also be some drama within your family, especially as things change with older relatives. That may create some divisions if power struggles show up. Your relationship needs some attention, or your partner could be very testy. Make some time to get away and renew those emotional and sexual bonds. Career directions are being reviewed to make sure you are still on the right path. By the end of the month, you are looking to have more fun and less tension. You are very open to classes, continuing education,

or traveling throughout the month.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). You are getting your life organized this month as you set up several goals to create more opportunities for long-term security. This is a good period for any type of writing, publishing, or expanding your resource base. Your magnetism is strong this month. This can draw people to you who want to support your work or even get to know you much better! You are more open in your viewpoint, and you won’t be silenced. Restrictive relationships won’t last, while individuals who are secure with themselves can be very attractive. This is a great month to start a new health and nutrition program. At the end of the month, you will want to make your home a more comfortable place to retreat.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). This is going to be a busy year for you with Jupiter, your ruling planet, traveling through your sign for the whole year. This is a good time to travel, go to school, expand your business, and even get married. As the month begins, you are focused on making money and creating long-term security. You may be feeling a financial pinch, but that only serves as a motivation to do more. If you are single, this is a good month to be putting yourself out there. If you are involved, you are enjoying your partner’s company even more. Your home serves as your place of retreat. Creating an altar at home can help you add a more peaceful, Zen-like experience.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). Happy Birthday to the Capricorns. This is an especially powerful birthday month with the eclipses on the 5th and the 21st. This can be a huge trigger to start your own business, enter into a business or romantic partnership, or (if you are older) step back and consider retiring. Normally, this is your yearly cycle of review when you set new long-term goals. But this year has you releasing your fears and limitations from the past and making investments in yourself. Your ability to use your resources to create more stability becomes stronger by the end of the month. You are stepping into your own power this year!

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). You start the month off wanting to take some time to retreat from all the holiday activity. You have been fairly social by connecting with friends during the holidays, but now you are ready to recharge. You are also breaking free from old habits and are no longer running on auto-pilot. You will want and demand more choices and options about what you are willing to do and not do. Your relationship may need some updating to keep it fresh and interesting. By the end of the month, you are back from your retreat. The eclipse on the 21st could be a strong trigger to get you started for the new year!

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Despite the intervention of the holidays, you are in a very good period for your career. There are promotions and other opportunities to make you more visible this year. You have been more in the background over the last few years, but this month you are more socially interactive. Groups and community associations can be good for you, but they need to have a purpose and achieve their goals. If they don’t, you will not want to waste your time with them. Watch your impulse-spending this month—it will be easier than usual to justify spending what you want! By the end of the month, you are ready for some rest and retreat. It can be easy to overdo things. Be careful about making commitments, even for the fun things!

