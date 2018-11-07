Photos

Scenes from Tuesday’s Election Night Watch Parties in Houston

Dalton DeHart By Dalton DeHart November 7, 2018
OutSmart photographers Dalton DeHart and Edgardo Aguilar visited the Houston GLBT Political Caucus’ watch party at JR.’s Houston, Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Houston watch party at the Crowne Plaza NRG, the Harris County Democratic Party’s watch party at Chapman & Kirby, Harris County Judge-elect Jerry Simoneaux’s watch party at a private residence, and Congresswoman-elect Lizzie Pannill Fletcher’s watch party at Armadillo Palace.

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
