Scenes from the Houston Grand Opera’s Overture with Drag Queen Storytime

On Saturday, Nov. 10, the Houston Grand Opera (HGO) welcomed the LGBTQ community to a special La bohème intermission mixer complete with Drag Queen Storytime.

The leaders of Houston’s Drag Queen Storytime, Trent Lira and Devin Will, along with reigning Miss Gay Texas America Regina Blake-Dubois, spoke about the The Armadillo’s Dream, HGO’s first-ever commissioned storybook authored by Dennis Arrowsmith, who serves as touring programs manager for the HGOco program.

The book tells an inspiring and timely tale that stars an armadillo named Sandy who lives on the Houston’s Buffalo Bayou and dreams of singing.The Armadillo’s Dream’s generously underwritten by Connie Kwan-Wong Foundation and CKW LUXE. Drag Queen Storytime’s mission is to promote literacy throughout the Hosuton community.

Following the discussion, the drag performers mixed and mingled with guests over cocktails and lite bites.

Overture is HGO’s LGBTQ initiative to build a community and a love for opera. Since its inception, Overture has welcomed hundreds of opera newcomers and aficionados alike to free concerts and presentations. The La bohème intermission mixer was the first of three receptions for the 2018-19 HGO Season.

Photos by Brandi Garza/Ashkan Media

