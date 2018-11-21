Queer Things to Do This Weekend: Thanksgiving Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Wednesday, Nov. 21

• At 11 a.m., attend the 30th annual Wortham Tree Lighting at the Wortham Theatre Center. Emceed by Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, the ceremony will feature a tree covered in over 8,000 lights and characters from upcoming productions of the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for Friendsgiving. Enjoy a steak meal, discounted beverages, and free pie all night. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Organizacion de Latinas Trans en Texas marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) with a Thanksgiving meal at the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about TDOR. More info here.

Thursday, Nov. 22

• At 7:30 a.m., participate in Houston’s Turkey Trot 2018 in the Uptown-Galleria area. The event, which includes three races of various lengths, benefits BakerRipley, the Houston nonprofit. More info here.

• At 9 a.m., head downtown to watch HEB’s 69th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event showcases Houston’s arts and cultural communities through balloons, floats, marching bands, dancers, and more. More info here.

• At noon, mark Thanksgiving at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. All are invited to celebrate their gratitude and community at the church’s annual potluck. More info here.

• At 1:30 p.m., enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at JR’s Bar & Grill Houston. A lunch featuring everyone’s Thanksgiving favorites will be followed by complimentary dessert and coffee. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 23

• At 7 p.m., So You Think You Can Dance Live hits Houston’s Revention Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Darius Hickman, a queer performer. More info here.

• From Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Sister Helen Holy spends Thanksgiving weekend performing at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Holy, a self-described snooty Christian, will entertain guests at three shows. More info here.

• Nov. 23 through January 1, celebrate the start of winter by observing a holiday lights display at Sugarland’s Constellation Field. The exhibit features over 2.5 million lights, vendors, food, and a photo station with Santa. More info here.

• From Friday through Nov. 30, take in some of Houston’s best-decorated homes on the Mister McKinney’s River Oaks Christmas Lights Tour. Learn about the history of the River Oaks while viewing lights on an open-air elevated bus. Proceeds from the tour benefit Pre-K Pals Toy Drive, a non-profit that supports preschool students in Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• At 10 a.m., stop at the John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio on Small Business Saturday. Enjoy a mimosa bar while browsing sales on artwork, prints, scarves, pocketsquares, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about John Palmer. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host a Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. More info here.

• From Nov. 24 through January 1, Downtown Galveston will be illuminated in festive lights and decor. Take in 36 blocks of holiday-themed sights, attractions, gift shops, and more. More info here.

Sunday, Nov. 25

• At 11 a.m., attend a drag brunch at Bar Boheme. Emceed by DJ Athens, the brunch features Houston drag performers and bites from Chef Rishi. More info here.

• Through December 29, watch the Houston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker at the Wortham Theatre. The performance tells the story of a girl who journeys through a magical Christmas tree into a kingdom of sweets with her nutcracker prince. More info here.

