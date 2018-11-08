Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Nov. 8-11, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Nov. 8

• At 6 p.m., HRC Houston kicks off its gala season with a party at the BBVA Compass Roof Garden at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Join the party to find out how you can get involved with upcoming HRC Houston events. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., the Lesbian Health Initiative Houston hosts a support group for LGBTQ people of color and their families at the Montrose Center. Attendees of the monthly meeting will discuss what it is like to be a part of families with various intersectional identities. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., head over to Guava Lamp for Drag it On. Hosted by Blackberri, 13 drag performers will compete weekly for a cash prize of $500. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 9

• At 7 p.m., join Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for Friday Night OUT at Kat’z Deli and Bar’s Westheimer location. Members of the LGBTQ-affirming church will discuss its fellowship with fun, food, and friends. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Lesbians of Color Nation Entertainment throws a girl party at Guava Lamp. Emceed by Heat Da Law, the party is Y2K themed. DJ Rocabye will play tunes from the 2000s all night. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Femme Fridays. DJ Drea will be on turntables and there will drink specials until close. More info here.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• At 4 p.m., transgender author and cartoonist Sophie Labelle visits the Montrose Center. Labelle will discuss her work as an artist and a trans activist, followed by a meet and greet with attendees. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for drag queen bingo. Join your favorite Houston drag kings and queens for a night of food and drinks, prizes, performances. Proceeds of the event support the ministries of Resurrection MCC. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DNVRMX brings DJ Maxxximus from Greece to Rich’s Houston. Members from Impulse Group Houston will be at the club to answer questions about the organization’s mission. Don’t Miss OutSmart’s recent story about Impulse Group Houston’s launch. More info here.

Sunday, Nov. 11

• At 6 p.m., Dessie’s Drag Race returns to Rich’s Houston for its 16th season. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, voted OutSmart’s 2016 Gayest & Greatest best Drag performer, Dessie’s Drag Race will feature 15 Houston drag performers competing weekly for cash prizes. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Ranch Round-Up for the Ladies at Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon. Mix and mingle with queer women while enjoying drink specials and dancing to top 40, disco, and country songs. More info here.

