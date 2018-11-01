Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Election Day Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Nov. 1

• Through November 15, take in Dia De Los Muertos art exhibition at MECA Houston. Curated by Luis Gavito, the exhibit displays Ofrendas, a collection of objects placed on an altar to honor loved ones who have passed away, created by local artists to honor the Latin American holiday. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., celebrate queer Dia De Los Muertos with the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center. Learn about historical queer Latinx figures while enjoying free food, arts and crafts, and giveaways. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., block walk for Sri Preston in Sugarland starting at 1470 First Colony Blvd. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., phonebank with Democratic congressional candidate Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin at Fletcher’s Houston headquarters. Bring your laptop and cellphone to raise awareness about Fletcher’s campaign against anti-LGBTQ Republican incumbent John Culberson during the final weekend of the election cycle. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for its first mixer of the fall semester at Pitch 25 Houston. Mingle with other LGBTQ UH alumni while enjoying refreshments, giveaways, and more. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 2

• The last day of early voting begins at 7 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. For a list of pro-equality candidates endorsed by the Houston’s GLBT Political Caucus, go here. For info on where and when you can vote early, go here.

•At 6 p.m., join the Organización de Latinas Trans en Texas for Tradiciones Latinas, Latin traditions, at Casa Anandrea. The Latinx transgender advocacy group will watch Coco, Disney’s Day of The Dead film, while eating food and playing games. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Arandas Bakery presents a Dia De Los Muertos festival at Discovery Green Houston. The event features hands-on art activities, cultural performances, and an altar designed by Houston muralist Angel Quesada. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., openly gay singer Bobby Joe Valentine performs a benefit concert at Rich’s Houston. All proceeds from Valentine’s appearance will benefit The Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth, which supports Houston’s LGBTQ youth. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Valentine on being a queer Christian. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., gun-control advocates Gabby Giffords, Billy Eichner and others lead a pre-election day March For Our Lives Rally at the University of Houston. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association’s LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. More info here.

Saturday, Nov. 3

• At 4 p.m., watch or perform in Kings and Queens, a drag show, at JR’s Bar & Grill. The Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star Inc., a drag group, presents a show benefiting The Pet Patrol. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., JP Gill, candidate for Mr. Texas Gay Rodeo 2019, presents Church of Neon Cactus at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Join Gill for a silent auction, entertainment, and more. More info here.

Sunday, Nov. 4

• At 7 p.m., lesbian comedians Dana Goldberg and Gloria Bigelow perform a comedy show at Pearl Bar Houston. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to The Secret Group Houston for Loosen the Bible Belt with Kristen Becker and Jay Bakker. Becker, a lesbian comic, and Bakker, a pro-LGBTQ minister, are touring the U.S. to spread a message of love through stand up comedy, live music, and open-minded preaching. More info here.

Tuesday, Nov. 6: Election Day

• Vote at your designated polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For a list of pro-equality candidates endorsed by the Houston’s GLBT Political Caucus, go here. For info on where to vote, go here.

• From noon to 10 p.m., go to JR’s Houston for the Houston GLBT Political Caucus’ official election watch party. Meet some of the Democratic candidates and enjoy drink specials while watching results in real-time. More info here.

• From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Harris County Democratic Party hosts an Election Night Watch Party at Chapman & Kirby. More info here.

• From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Axelrad hosts a 2018 Midterm Election Results Watch Party. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., queer Houston duo the Space Kiddettes, perform a concert to mark the release of Domestic Adventures, their new EP, at White Oak Music Hall. The lineup of performers includes STOO, Wade in the Sonic Joy, Pearl Crush, and LYTA. More info here.

