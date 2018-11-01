November Horoscope: Drama-Free Spaces?

Share with your friends Submit

We are still under the influence of this sluggish retrograde, so keep working on existing projects and avoid starting anything new. Mercury, our planner and organizer, goes retrograde on November 11 and remains retrograde until mid-December. The Thanksgiving holidays will have people seeking familiar, comfortable, and drama-free spaces. Everyone is more sensitive than usual during the holidays. Positive days this month are the 6th, 7th, 9th, 11th, and 27th. Some difficult days are the 16th, 19th, 24th, and 26th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). Relationships, partnerships, and renegotiations are the main topics for this month. You have been reworking the relationships that have not been as positive as you had expected. If they don’t improve, you will be letting go of them. You are wanting more intimacy with your partner so that your trust can deepen. You are also focusing on your career goals and expectations, and your long-term security. You are looking for more clarity in your career and in your partnerships. You are still willing to negotiate until mid-December, when you will be ready to make some decisions. Take your time.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). You continue to be in a highly energized, competitive, and possibly challenging time. Relationships and interactions with others are the main points of action for you this month. In your positive relationships, you are feeling more open and connected. You have little or no patience for any relationships that are negative. At work, you are willing to take on a leadership role and step out of your box. You are feeling self-assured and confident. This may challenge others, even if that is not your goal. This is a big time of change for Taurus with Uranus, the planet of reinvention, traveling through your sign for the next seven years. You are looking for something that stirs your passion.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on November 11 in your area of relationships. You will have the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and exes, and recall moments from the past. You will also want to focus your energy on completing ongoing projects—and avoid starting new ones until after mid-December. Work is more demanding after midmonth. You won’t be very patient during this time, and you may not sleep very well. Pay attention to your health routines and how you treat your body, especially toward the end of the month.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). You are in a creative cycle and taking yourself less seriously than usual. You have been hanging out at home or with friends and family, trying to keep your environment as peaceful as possible. You are more nostalgic than usual, and you are drawn back to the past. This will last through the holidays. You are closely examining how you use your time and personal resources. If you are not getting the results you want, you may withdraw and wait for a better time. You are redefining and restructuring your relationship needs and goals. Be open to new ideas and approaches.

LEO (July 23–August 22). Home and family are on the marquee this month! You are making your home a very comfortable reflection of who you are. With both Venus, planet of love, and Mercury, planet of communications, retrograde in your home and family arena, you are remodeling, considering moving, dealing with some family drama, or attempting to free yourself from your leftover emotional baggage. You are more willing than ever to let go of the past and move forward. Toward the end of the month, you will lighten up some as you enter a more playful time. Reconnecting with your children can help reactivate that part of you! Relationships are demanding this month, so you may want to avoid getting too involved if you can.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). You are reconnecting with your past this month with Mercury, your ruler, going retrograde. This is very strongly connected to your home and family. This energy continues to be strong through the holidays. This can be a very nostalgic time when you can really enjoy the comforts of family bonds. For those who didn’t have that reality, create your own positive memories and let the past rest. Relationships take over your focus after midmonth, when you’ll need to put some energy into renewing those bonds. You are being more constructive with your talents. You are looking to work less and be happier!

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). As this month opens, you are concentrating on your finances and long-term security. This is an ongoing theme that will continue through 2019. You are in a rebuilding mode as you develop clearer ideas about the direction you want to go. You are getting your finances in shape and taking care of problems that have been limiting for you and your lifestyle choices. You are speaking your mind, especially after midmonth. Co-workers may be harder to get along with, and you certainly won’t have as much patience. Try not to get distracted from that larger goal of financial security.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). What a busy couple of months it has been for you Scorpios! You have had Venus retrograde in your sign, and on November 11, Mercury, our communicator, goes retrograde in Scorpio as well. And now it’s your yearly birth cycle, where you examine the past and set new goals for yourself. You are looking to add some spark and interest to your life and to your work. You continue to be in a cleaning-out phase, letting go of what you have completed. You are wanting to live more in the moment, and you are making plans for that to happen. Finances take some of your focus by midmonth. This can be a time to consider investing yourself or your resources into something that really reflects your personal interests.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). As the month begins, you are in a period of rest and retreat as you gather up your forces. This all shifts by the middle to the end of the month. Jupiter, your ruling planet of expansion, enters your sign on November 8 for the next year. This should create opportunity, optimism, and openings for travel, education, or promotion in your work. Jupiter was last here in your sign between November 2006 and December 2007. Family comes into play at the end of the month. They will need your leadership!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). November is a more socially active time for you to promote your services, get involved with business organizations, and reconnect with friends. You have also been reevaluating your time commitments and life goals. You will want to use your time much more wisely throughout 2019. Saturn, your ruling planet of structure and discipline, will be helping you to get clear about what works, what has value, and what doesn’t. This may be a time where you start your own business or take a greater leadership role at work. Near the end of the month, you will be ready for some rest and retreat before the December holidays begin. Yoga, meditation, or tai chi can be very helpful during your time of retreat.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Career, long-term security concerns, and social obligations continue to be active through this month. This is a recurring theme as Venus, planet of commitment, and Mercury, our communicator, are both retrograde in your career sector. You have been reexamining these parts of your life under a microscope. You have been restless and less patient than usual, but some of this will lighten up by midmonth as it becomes easier to sleep. Friends and social organizations require more time in your life as we get closer to the end of the month. This can be a good time for you to take an active role in a community-based organization. Money spends easily at the end of the month, so don’t overspend for the holidays!

PISCES (February 19–March 20). You have been in a laid-back time, selectively choosing where you expend your energy. But during November (beginning as early as the 8th) you’ll have more get-up-and-go than you have had for a while. You are going to be more outspoken and ready to act on your impulses. This may show up as a career opportunity, a chance for more education, or a trip to expand your personal horizons. Your enthusiasm should sustain you through the holidays and beyond. Community organizations are needing your leadership talents. Go in with your own agenda, and others will follow your lead.

This article appears in the November 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

