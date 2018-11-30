December Horoscope: A Busy Holiday Month

Share with your friends Submit

By December 15, we finally get out of the sluggish period that we’ve been in since June. Mercury will also be direct by midmonth, and that should make all holiday travel better. This is also a much better time to start any new projects. • The holidays can be very demanding, especially the buildup to the 25th. Be sure to make some time for yourself. The more positive days for December are the 12th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, and 28th. Days with more tension are the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 24th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). This time of the year is usually busy for you, and 2018 is no exception. You are paying more attention to your boundaries, and may feel overcommitted. Focus on what you want to do, and not what is expected of you. This is a good year to break with tradition. Nevertheless, work is very demanding, and you are considering making some major changes as the new year begins. Relationships improve and communication gets easier with those we partner with. Make sure you find some time for yourself, because the new year will be busy!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Relationships, both business and personal, are very active as the month begins. This is a very good time to resolve differences and create a much stronger bond. You are also feeling more social, and will enjoy the company of others this holiday season. Be careful with your holiday spending, since it will be easy to overspend. Work demands keep you closer to home this year, and your travel may be limited during the holidays. You are considering some major changes, especially as we enter January. Get ready!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). This is a busy and active month, and that activity level will continue to be strong through most of 2019. Relationships, possible promotions, expanded educational opportunities, and a desire to travel are all being activated this month. With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde, it’s best to put those plans into action after midmonth. You are not as patient as you usually are, and work can be your main stressor this month. You are working hard to get rid of debt, so this is a good month to work on your finances, repair credit, or put yourself on a budget. You will take life less seriously by the end of the month, and will be able to adapt as necessary.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). You are getting your life, your office, and your immediate surroundings more organized. You are clearing out the past and getting yourself ready for an active new year. Don’t neglect your heath or exercise program during the holidays—it will be easy to slip off the treadmill! Relationships and planning for the future are also big on your menu this month. In partnerships, you are planning to renew your commitments that work, and eliminate those that don’t. With your career, you are exploring new markets and new ways to make better use of your time. You are taking careful and cautious steps, but are making headway!

LEO (July 23–August 22). Your routines are under construction, and there are big changes taking place at work, at home, and with your traditional holiday routines. You are in a creative time, and you may find ways to adapt and even use those changes to your benefit. You are not as patient, and you are taking life much more personally. Pay particular attention to your finances, receipts that you sign, or any legal documents. Mistakes can easily be made this month. Old health problems can show up this month, especially toward the end of December. Don’t neglect this area of your life during the holidays.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde until December 15, this is a good month for getting things organized, clearing out old files on your laptop, finishing up existing projects, and working with your existing client base. Your personal relationships need some TLC during this month, otherwise signs of anger resulting from neglect will show up! A relocation could be in your future as well. Relationships with family should be improved as you enjoy your holidays this year. Your family members are more open to healing and finding common ground, rather than dwelling on differences.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). You are working hard at being easygoing, keeping your mood light, and letting the BS roll off your back! You are setting new boundaries and are not willing to fall in line just to keep the holidays peaceful. In fact, this is a great time for you to break away from habitual routines and plan a destination holiday! You are feeling more free in the first half of the month, but you will have to watch your boundaries as we get closer to the 25th. The demands get greater as guilt creeps in, and you may not want to let others down. Do what you like, and avoid the resentment.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). This month you are focused on what gives you pleasure, bonding more with loved ones, and speaking your truth. Your finances are always active during the holiday period, and it’s easy to spend more than you think you have! Personal relationships should be improving as you look for ways to regenerate connections. You are clearer and more direct about what you require, and you will have less time for others who aren’t open to your needs, ideas, and views. You are working to make the best use of your time and resources by the end of the month. You are trying hard to maintain your boundaries and limit your commitments to things that help create a greater sense of emotional and financial security.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). With Mercury retrograde in your sign as the month begins, you are in a nostalgic holiday period. For business, this is a good time to connect with existing clients or to rekindle connections from the past. Old friends or exes may show up during this time. Also, this is your personal yearly cycle when you look back at the past year’s accomplishments and set new goals and boundaries for yourself for the coming year! With Mercury direct on the 15th, this will be the time to put all of your new ideas into action. Limited financial resources are forcing you to focus on finding the best way to improve your long-term security.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). As the holiday period begins, you want to make sure that you have some time to yourself for meditation or just escaping from the normal demands of life. You will feel more energetic as we get closer to the 25th and your birthday time! Business associations and friendships are especially important, and can offer outlets for support or advancement. You are not as patient in your communications as you normally are. You will come across in a very direct fashion, and you may not have any time for whining and complaining on the 6th, 7th, and 8th. You may avoid others who you normally listen to for advice. This attitude will persist through the end of the month.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). This time of the year is usually a busy, active, and fun time. You enjoy the traditions, the gatherings, and seeing old friends from the past. This is especially true with the current Mercury retrograde. You are working on a long-term project to free yourself from expected duties and obligations, or to make them more about you and less about others! This will also affect your career goals, especially in 2019. It will be easier than usual to rationalize your desires and spend money this holiday season, so be careful about your impulse purchases! You will need some time for yourself as the new year begins.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). This is an especially interesting month for you fish folk. On one hand, you have Mars (planet of action, reaction, and initiation) in your sign until the end of the month. You are likely to be more direct, less patient, and more self-focused. Normally, this is a time of action for you! However, with Mercury retrograde in your career sector, you are looking at the past and trying to generate a good game plan. While you’re not ready to take action on your ideas, things will be cleared up after the 15th. You may feel more tense because of these planetary alignments. You normally enjoy the holidays, but you should keep your “exit strategy” handy just in case you feel trapped! You’ll be sharing your views with others, even if they don’t want to hear them.

