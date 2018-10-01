WATCH: My Conversation with Annise Parker at TribFest

Share with your friends Submit

Due to technical difficulties (compounded by rain hitting the tent overhead), the sound quality is not great. Also, due to the rain and the fact that I forgot my brush in Houston, my hair was not great, either. With those disclaimers out of the way, above is my conversation with former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, recorded at TribFest in Austin on Saturday.

Parker, who currently serves as president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, discussed with me the record number of LGBTQ candidates in Texas and nationwide, her possible future political aspirations, the repeal of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance, and much more.

Special thanks to Rice University student Luis Adame for helping out with the video.

Enjoy!

Comments