Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

WATCH: My Conversation with Annise Parker at TribFest

Victory Fund CEO discusses record number of LGBTQ candidates in Texas, nationwide.

John Wright By John Wright October 1, 2018
Share with your friends










Submit

Due to technical difficulties (compounded by rain hitting the tent overhead), the sound quality is not great. Also, due to the rain and the fact that I forgot my brush in Houston, my hair was not great, either. With those disclaimers out of the way, above is my conversation with former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, recorded at TribFest in Austin on Saturday.

Parker, who currently serves as president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, discussed with me the record number of LGBTQ candidates in Texas and nationwide, her possible future political aspirations, the repeal of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance, and much more.

Special thanks to Rice University student Luis Adame for helping out with the video.

Enjoy!

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
John Wright

John Wright

John Wright is the editor of OutSmart magazine. He has spent two decades in the mainstream and LGBTQ media. Most recently, he served as senior editor of Dallas Voice, and covered LGBTQ issues in the state Legislature for The Texas Observer. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Wright earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He resides in the EaDo area of Houston, where he is currently remodeling a 1930s row house.
Tags
Show More

Related Articles

October 2, 2018
123

Court Rejects Former Gay-Porn Star’s Appeal of Murder Conviction

October 1, 2018
25

Texas Sets Voter Registration Record Ahead of Midterm Election

October 1, 2018
7

Obama Endorses Two Openly LGBTQ Candidates in Texas

October 1, 2018
1,213

Gay Trump Supporter Charged with Aggravated Assault for Knife Attack Outside Kathy Griffin Show