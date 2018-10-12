Front Page NewsNews

WATCH: Houston Man Brutally Robbed After Being Lured on Gay Dating App

Police investigate 7 robberies in three weeks involving Jack'd.

John Wright By John Wright October 12, 2018
Houston police are investigating at least seven armed robberies over the course of three weeks in which the suspects lured victims using the gay dating app Jack’d.

In the first six robberies, a single suspect robbed the victims at gunpoint, according to a report from KTRK-TV. Five of those six robberies occurred in the 8600 block of St. Lo Road in Southeast Houston. The sixth occurred nearby in the 8600 block of Glenside.

In the seventh robbery, which police believe may have been a copycat crime, several suspects assaulted the victim, then pointed a rifle at him before stealing his SUV. The seventh robbery, which occurred at 4200 Dawson Lane on Sept. 30, was captured on surveillance video.

The attacks come 18 months after two Houston-area men were murdered after being lured on another gay dating app, Grindr. Two suspects were arrested in connection with those crimes.

Watch the video of the seventh attack, as well as a report on the other six, below.

Anyone with information about the recent robberies can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD’s Robbery Division at 713-308-0700. Tips can also be submitted to Crime-Stoppers.org. 

For information about how to stay safe when meeting people from dating apps, go here.

