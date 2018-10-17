Front Page NewsNews

Texas GOP Lawmaker Mocks Pansexual Colleague: ‘Secure Your Cookware’

Rep. Pat Fallon ridicules Rep. Mary Gonzalez to score points with Republican women.

John Wright By John Wright October 17, 2018
Share with your friends










Submit


In a blatant display of hypocrisy, one Texas Republican lawmaker mocked an openly LGBTQ colleague by suggesting that she is sexually attracted to cookware.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, a tea-partier who’s currently running for state Senate, made the comments Monday while speaking to the Wichita County Republican Women, according to the El Paso Times. (Listen to the audio above.)

Rep. Mary Gonzalez

Fallon was apparently attempting to argue that Democrats are trying to divide America based on things like class, race, ethnicity and gender. At one point, Fallon called Democrats alleged efforts to divide the country based on race “inherently evil.” Then, he proceeded to attack LGBTQ people.

“You can’t be gay anymore,” Fallon said. “It’s like the whole alphabet soup now — lesbian, transgender, bisexual, questioning. And there’s something called pansexual. There’s a member of the Legislature, a Democrat from the El Paso region, she’s pansexual. I don’t even know what that is. Suffice to say, secure your cookware.”

Fallon was referring to Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, who became the first openly pansexual elected official in the nation in 2012. Those who identify as pansexual can be attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

“I thought we were over it, but I guess we’re not,” Gonzalez told the El Paso Times in response to Fallon’s comments. “My sexuality was an issue when I first got elected, but we have collectively tried to ensure we’re not discriminatory and, sadly, Rep. Fallon’s comments take us back a bit.”

In 2015, Equality Texas named Fallon the 10th-worst House member on LGBTQ rights. That same year, Fallon co-authored legislation to undo LGBTQ nondiscrimination protection in Texas cities. He is also a strong supporter of anti-transgender bathroom bills.

Fallon will square off against Democrat Kevin Lopez in Senate District 30 in the Nov. 6 election.

Here’s how some of Gonzalez’s fellow Democrats in the House responded:

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
John Wright

John Wright

John Wright is the editor of OutSmart magazine. He has spent two decades in the mainstream and LGBTQ media. Most recently, he served as senior editor of Dallas Voice, and covered LGBTQ issues in the state Legislature for The Texas Observer. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Wright earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He resides in the EaDo area of Houston, where he is currently remodeling a 1930s row house.
Tags
Show More

Related Articles

October 17, 2018
27

Reclaim Pride Coalition Calls for Civil-Rights Marches to Mark 50th Anniversary of Stonewall

October 17, 2018
41

Beto Blasts Cruz: ‘He’s Dishonest. That’s Why the President Called Him Lyin’ Ted’

October 16, 2018
12

WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz Square Off in 2nd Debate

October 16, 2018
175

Montrose Center Postpones Groundbreaking for LGBTQ Senior Housing Project