Queer Things to Do in Houston: Halloween Edition

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Through November 4, openly gay director Robert O’Hara presents The Wiz at Theater Under The Stars Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart recent story about O’Hara, who previews the female-themed production. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for a happy hour at Guava Lamp. Learn about the work of the chamber and the benefits of membership while enjoying drink specials. More info here.

Friday, Oct. 26

• At 8 a.m., vote early and meet Democratic gubernatorial nominee Lupe Valdez at the West Grey Multiservice Center. Valdez and other Democratic candidates are currently on a 10-day “Fair Shot Bus Tour” across Texas. More info here.

• From noon Friday through Sunday night, Stanford Street will be closed for the Eagle Houston’s Halloween street party. The event features a DJs, drag performances, and a cash prize for the winner of Saturday night’s costume contest. More info here.

• At 1:30 p.m., Harris County’s openly gay District Attorney Kim Ogg presents a town hall on surviving domestic violence at the University of Houston. KRPC-TV anchor and reporter Syan Rhodes will moderate the event. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., visit Discovery Green for Scream on the Green. The annual citywide Halloween celebration will feature musical performances, a costume contest, and a screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., go to Satellite Bar for Wormhole for Beto. Musical artists Paul Wall, Camera Cult, the Turnaways, and others are rallying to help elect Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke elected to Senate. More info here.

Saturday, Oct. 27

• At 10 a.m., join Equality Texas and the Human Rights Campaign Houston for Out for Equality: An LGBTQ Day of Action, to mobilize voters and volunteer for pro-equality candidates, at the West Grey Multiservice Center. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., support the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime with the Space City Sisters at Elenor K. Freed Montrose Library. After several anti-LGBTQ protests outside of the storytime, and a lawsuit filed against the library and Mayor Sylvester Turner for supporting it, the Space City Sisters are looking for volunteers to welcome families to the library. Wear rainbows and bring signs with messages of love and support. Drag Queen Storytime will begin inside of the library at 2 p.m. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Montrose Softball League Association (MLSA) for a Halloween party at Tony’s Corner Pocket. The Drop Dead GOREgeous Ball raises funds for the MLSA’s 2018 beneficiaries. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Bar Boheme celebrates Halloween and their anniversary with a drag show. The party will feature performances by some of Houston’s best drag queens, a live DJ, and a costume contest. More info here.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• At 11 a.m., cure your Halloween weekend hangover with a drag brunch at Bar Boheme. Chef Rashi will provide a delicious selection of foods as Houston drag queens will perform an interactive show. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., participate in an LGBTQ group photo for Beto O’Rourke in front of a Vote Beto mural at 498 Sampson St. in EaDo. Following the photo shoot, those who have not yet voted can do so at the nearby Ripley House Neighborhood Center. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present A Black Party at Post Lounge Houston. Check out Outsmart’s recent story about the newly married couple. More info here.

