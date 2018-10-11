Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Coming Out Day Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Oct. 11 (National Coming Out Day)

• From 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Montrose Center presents Out for Good, LGBTQ Houston’s Premier Annual Dinner, at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Deborah Duncan will emcee, and Kim Ogg will accept the 2018 Community Vision Award. More info here.

• From Thursday through Sunday, check out the 40th Houston Italian Festival at 3800 Montrose Boulevard. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., head over to Guava Lamp for the premiere of Drag it On. Hosted by Blackberri, 13 drag performers will compete weekly for a cash prize of $500. More info here.

Friday, Oct. 12

• At 8:30 a.m., the Foundation For New Hope Village hosts its second annual Bay Area Houston Women’s Conference. America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells is among the community leaders who will make an appearance at the event. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Thunderpussy performs at the House of Blues Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with Thunderpussy’s Whitney Petty. More info here.

Saturday, Oct. 13

• Beginning at 10 a.m., take in art at the 47th annual Bayou City Art Festival in Downtown Houston. The art festival benefits Houston nonprofits, and will feature work from 300 artists in 19 different disciplines. More info here.

• From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., check out the Korean Festival Houston 2018 at Discovery Green. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., Peter Bisuito brings his muscle-drag comedy act to the University of Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with the comedian. Four LGBTQ charities will benefit from Bisuito’s visit to Houston. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join OutReach United at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for its annual Coming Out Party. The event will raise funds for Out for Education, the Montrose Center, M.E.N. Incorporated Houston, and the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., the Houston Pride Band mark its 40th anniversary with a gala at the Hobby Center. The gala will feature a performance by the Pride Band with music that represents its history. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., PFLAG Houston celebrates its 40th anniversary at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the founding of Houston’s PFLAG chapter. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., go to Bases & Faces, a drag contest for LGBTQ kickball players, at Rich’s Houston. Represent your kickball team in drag while raising money for the Montrose Center’s HATCH Youth program. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World tour stops in Houston at the Wortham Theater Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s exclusive interview with the tour’s headliner, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 winner Aquaria. More info here.

Sunday, Oct. 14

• At noon, the Krewe of Olympus Texas hosts a Bitchy Witchy Brunch at the Montrose Center. The brunch will feature tarot readings, a silent auction, entertainment, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart‘s recent article about Krewe of Olympus, voted Gayest & Greatest 2018 Favorite LGBTQ Social Organization. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Mahatma Gandhi Library to celebrate Gandhi’s birthday with a multicultural stage show, a walk for peace through Hermann Park, and a historic photo exhibit of his life. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the TRUTH Project hosts an open call audition at MATCH for an upcoming World AIDS Day presentation. The TRUTH Project is in search of artists who can perform spoken word, act, dance, or sing. More info here.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

• At 6 p.m., the University of Houston’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion brings Dominique Jackson, star of FX’s hit show Pose, to UH for its Fall Speaker Series. Jackson will share her story on being an openly transgender woman. More info here.

Comments