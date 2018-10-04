Behind the Bar: October 2018

Share with your friends Submit

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Lemon Drops or Blue Balls.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on-duty?

I don’t drink – I spend that time bicycling.

What are you best known for?

My beard?

Grindr, Scruff or other app you see most often?

Neither, prefer to meet in person.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$500 on an 8-party tab!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The obviously tipsy.

The Eagle

611 Hyde Park Boulevard

