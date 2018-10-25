Dave Welch of the Texas Pastor Council (YouTube)
Anti-Gay Activist Vows ‘All Necessary Means’ to End Drag Queen Storytime in Houston

Federal judge rejects request to halt program.

John Wright By John Wright October 25, 2018
In a letter to Mayor Sylvester Tuner, one anti-LGBTQ activist is threatening to “seek all necessary means of remedy” to end the Houston Public LIbrary’s Drag Queen Storytime program.

“This appalling abuse of taxpayer facilities to manipulate children ages two to ten with adult sexual content and gender confusion is unacceptable,” Dave Welch wrote in the letter released Thursday afternoon, Oct. 25.

Welch, executive director of the Texas Pastor Council, went on to call for the resignation of Rhea Lawson, director of the city’s library system, as well as the establishment of content standards for children’s programs.

“Should she fail to [resign], as mayor you are ultimately responsible,” Welch wrote. “We will seek all necessary means of remedy to protect the hearts, minds and future of the children of Houston.”

Welch released the letter one day after a federal judge rejected another right-wing group’s request for an injunction to halt Drag Queen Storytime.

Anti-LGBTQ activists are also running TV ads and distributing mailers attacking Drag Queen Storytime and encouraging people to vote a straight Republican ticket.

The next Drag Queen Storytime is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Freed-Montrose library branch. A demonstration in support of the program is scheduled for 1 p.m. outside the library, after the last two monthly installments drew protesters.

John Wright

John Wright

John Wright is the editor of OutSmart magazine. He has spent two decades in the mainstream and LGBTQ media. Most recently, he served as senior editor of Dallas Voice, and covered LGBTQ issues in the state Legislature for The Texas Observer. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Wright earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He resides in the EaDo area of Houston, where he is currently remodeling a 1930s row house.
