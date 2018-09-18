Front Page NewsNewsSports

These Houston ‘Daddies’ Just Won the Gay Softball World Series

Team for players 50 and over captures Masters Division crown.

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff September 18, 2018
Share with your friends










Submit

AHouston team took home the crown at the Gay Softball World Series in Tampa earlier this month.

The team, known as Houston Hey Daddy!, won the championship in the Masters Classic Division, for players 50 and over.

Last year, we wrote about several of Houston’s Masters-level players, who were among the founders of the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) 38 years ago.

The Gay Softball World Series, hosted by the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance from Sept. 3-8, broke several records, including for number of teams (194), registered athletes (2,842), and Masters Division teams (26).

MSLA will celebrate Houston Hay Daddy!’s championship on Sunday at Neon Boots.

Watch footage from the team’s victory and the closing ceremonies below.

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
OutSmart Staff

OutSmart Staff

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

September 18, 2018
714

Montrose Center to Break Ground on 1st LGBTQ Senior Housing Center in the Southwest

September 13, 2018
2,396

Gay Houston Activist’s #TrumpTweetTruck, Featuring Attacks on Cruz, Hits the Road

September 12, 2018
1,879

Friendswood Republican Accuses Gay Candidate of Promoting ‘LGBT Agenda’

September 10, 2018
508

Pasadena Drag Show Finds New Venue After Violent Threat on Facebook