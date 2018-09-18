These Houston ‘Daddies’ Just Won the Gay Softball World Series

Share with your friends Submit

AHouston team took home the crown at the Gay Softball World Series in Tampa earlier this month.

The team, known as Houston Hey Daddy!, won the championship in the Masters Classic Division, for players 50 and over.

Last year, we wrote about several of Houston’s Masters-level players, who were among the founders of the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) 38 years ago.

The Gay Softball World Series, hosted by the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance from Sept. 3-8, broke several records, including for number of teams (194), registered athletes (2,842), and Masters Division teams (26).

MSLA will celebrate Houston Hay Daddy!’s championship on Sunday at Neon Boots.

Watch footage from the team’s victory and the closing ceremonies below.

