Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 6-9, 2018

Thursday, Sept. 6

• At 6 p.m., the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work (GCSW) celebrates 50 years with a conversation on race and privilege. Local activists Angela Davis and Jane Elliot will lead the event and kick-off a GCSW social justice series. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Americans United for Separation of Church and State hosts a rally at the Montrose Center against anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. More info here.

Friday, Sept. 7

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association (LSVA) at Guava Lamp for an LGBTQ veterans social. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., kick off The Woodlands’ inaugural LGBTQ Pride festival with a pool party at The Westin at The Woodlands. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., the Bayou City Pups celebrates its fourth anniversary with a bar night and puppy mosh at Ripcord Houston. At the event there will be a meet and greet for September 8’s Puppy of Montrose contest. More info here.

Saturday, Sept. 8

• At 9 a.m., Harris County unites for Lizzie Pannill Fletcher at her Houston headquarters. Fletcher takes on anti-LGBTQ Republican incumbent John Culberson in Texas’ 7th congressional district on Nov. 6. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., The Woodlands Pride organization hosts the town’s first-ever LGBTQ Pride at Town Green Park. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on The Woodland’s Pride, which will feature booths from 70 vendors, performances by local and celebrity entertainment, and a children’s zone. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., nonbinary artists Emilý Æyer and Traci Lavois Thiebaud perform Cell Lust at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Through their performance, Æyer and Thiebaud will explore gender, sex, and relationships through word, light, and sound. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., go to Crocker Bar for Bunnies in Heat. Bunnies on the Bayou, an LGBTQ charity, will kick-off its 40th year with with cocktails and carnival games. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Poppy Champlin and her QUEER QUEENS OF QOMEDY Perform at Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the 12-year-old tour. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., the Lone Star Volleyball Association hosts its 30th season kick-off party at Sideout Volleybar. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., attend or compete in Puppy of Montrose 2018 at Ripcord Houston. The competition’s winner will complete in this year’s First Family of Montrose. All proceeds will benefit PWA Holiday Charities. More info here.

Sunday, Sept. 9

• At 6 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts, Mimosas, and Vibrator Races. Bring your dogs to Pearl Bar while enjoying drink specials, free hot dogs, and the chance to win a cash prize of $50. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Shangela visits Rich’s Houston for Dessie’s Drag Race All Star’s 3. More info here.

Monday, Sept. 10

• At 1:30 p.m., treat yourself at an ice cream social with the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center at UH. Meet the staff, student organization leaders, and fellow students while eating ice cream and playing games. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Houston Stonewall Young Democrats host a September happy hour at Wooster’s Garden. The organization will write postcards to newly registered voters informing them about early polling dates and locations. More info here.

