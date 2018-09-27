Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 27-Oct. 1, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Sept. 27

• At 5:30 p.m., join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for a happy hour at Guava Lamp. Learn about the work of the chamber and the benefits of membership while enjoying drink specials. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Harris County Democratic Party African American Council will host a discussion on criminal justice reform at Texas Southern University. Panelists will include out lesbian District Attorney Kim Ogg, OutSmart columnist and LGBTQ activist Monica Roberts, and others. More info here.

Friday, Sept. 2

• At 11 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss, will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more. More info here.

• Also at 11 p.m., listen to Cher’s new album at JR’s Houston. JR’s will give away free Cher merchandise at the Dancing Queen listening party. More info here.

Saturday, Sept. 29

• At noon, “Corporations Come Out” at the Montrose Center. At the annual celebration, learn about the community and network with other LGBTQ professionals. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., former Houston mayor and Victory Fund CEO Annise Parker will discuss the record slate of LGBTQ candidates in Texas and nationwide in 2018, and more with OutSmart Magazine editor John Wright at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. OutSmart will stream the conversation on Facebook. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) hosts Houston’s first LGBTQ military ball. The ball will benefit the Montrose Center’s new partnership with the LSVA to help LGBTQ veterans. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Charli XCX and Dorian Electra bring their Femmebot Fantasy party to Pearl Bar Houston. The party will feature performances by XCX, Electra, and several LGBTQ artists and drag performers. More info here.

Sunday, Sept. 30

• At 11 a.m., don’t miss Drag Brunch at Bar Boheme. The event will feature drag performances, a live DJ, and happy hour specials all day. More info here.

• At noon, check out the Houston GLBT Political Caucus’ annual Equality Brunch fundraiser. All proceeds will help elect over 100 pro-LGBTQ candidates in the Nov. 6 election. More info here.

• Also at 1 p.m., LGBTQ folks will meditate at Houston Zen Center. The center’s monthly LGBTQ group meeting will feature meditation, reading, and a discussion. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., Axelrad hosts a watch party for the second debate between Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Senator Ted Cruz. The Beto For Texas team will provide on-site voter registration. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. More info here.

Monday, Oct. 1

• At 6 p.m., Equality Texas in partnership with the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work will host a Get Out the Vote training at UH. At the training, the groups will explain their plan to mobilize voters in the 2018 midterm elections. More info here.

