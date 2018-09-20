Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 20-23, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Sept. 20

• At 8 p.m., visit Under The Radar Brewery for Drag Queen Bingo. Hosted by Blackberri, who was voted OutSmart’s Best Host and Emcee 2017, drag bingo is a free event for people of all ages. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill for So You Think You Can Drag. The amateur drag night will be hosted by Houston’s Kofi. More info here.

Friday, Sept. 21

• At 5:30 p.m., Axelrad hosts a watch party for the first senatorial debate between Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Senator Ted Cruz. The Beto For Texas team will provide on-site voter registration. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Ensemble Theatre Houston presents OUT at Ensemble, an LGBTQ pre-show mixer for its production of Da Kink in My Hair. More info here.

• From Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Las Vegas drag performer London Adour will perform five shows at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Sept. 22

• At 11 a.m., join the Menil Collection for its grand reopening. Don’t miss OutSmart’s annual Arts & Entertainment, which features the Menil’s renovations. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., the TRUTH Project presents Code Red, an LGBTQ fundraiser and mixer at Ogun Art + Wine. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., watch Love Simon at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Every Saturday, the church will screen a recent film in its sanctuary. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host Main Meetup 2018 at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. More info here.

Sunday, Sept. 23

• At 1 p.m., Pride Portraits will host an Open Shoot for the LGBTQ community and its allies. Eric Edward Schell will take photographs, and models will be asked an interview question about queer visibility. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., visit Chapman & Kirby for Sunday Funday with Texas gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez. Former Houston mayor Annise Parker and Andrew White will be in attendance to campaign for Valdez in her race against Governor Greg Abbott. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., those looking to volunteer at the Houston Rise Gala can register to do so at Guava Lamp. Human Rights Campaign Houston is in search of 100 volunteers for the event. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present All the Leaves are Brown, a day party, at Belvedere Uptown Park. Check out Outsmart’s recent story about the newly married couple. More info here.

Monday, Sept. 24

• At 6 p.m., Democratic congressional candidate Dayna Steele welcomes former Houston mayor Annise Parker to her home for an evening of conversation about the Nov. 6 election. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Steele, a longtime LGBTQ ally. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas will read from his new book, Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, at Brazos Bookstore. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of Vargas’ appearance. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., out lesbian singer k.d. lang celebrates the 25th anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Ingenue, with a performance at the Houston Symphony. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about lang. More info here.

• Also at 7:30 p.m., gay pop sensation Troye Sivan brings his Bloom Tour to Revention Music Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Sivan’s opening act, transgender pop star Kim Petras. More info here.

