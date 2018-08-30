September 2018 Horoscope: A Busy Month

Share with your friends Submit

This is an especially busy month, especially with Saturn and Pluto going direct. However, Venus goes retrograde on September 23, and there is also an upcoming Mercury retrograde from November 10 through December 11. • It would be best to start new projects before September 23, since Venus (our planet of love and money) goes retrograde from the 23rd through December 15. That would be an excellent time to connect with people from your past for work, friendship, and possibly even romance. We are still on our “two steps forward, one step back” rhythm that we started back in June, and this pattern will continue through the end of the year.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). You are working on getting back to your routines and getting your life in order. This is an excellent month to get back on your exercise and health regimen. Your career activities are especially heightened during September. This is the time for you to step up and take a leadership role at work, or to consider starting your own business or stepping up to a leadership role within your community. By midmonth, relationships take over your focus. With Venus going direct, the latter half of the month is an especially good time to put energy into revitalizing your relationships. Some relationships are not working, so they will need to be corrected or potentially eliminated.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). As the month begins, you continue to be in a creative cycle. Now is the time to act on those ideas. Your career area is especially active, so you may not have much patience with situations that continue to irritate you at work. You will want to speak up about the situation, especially during the middle of the month. All of that mental activity could mean that you won’t sleep very soundly. By midmonth, you are willing to take on the role of the mediator at work, and speak up about conditions that need improving. Relationships also take the spotlight in mid-September. This is an excellent time to examine ways to solidify your relationships and bring an end to the ones that aren’t working. This applies both to personal and business relationships.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Home, roots, and family are highlighted as the month begins. This is a good month to do needed home repairs, redecorate, or invite friends over for a cookout. You will want to create a friendly place of retreat. By midmonth, you will focus on being more creative and spending more time with your children. Work and health routines are put under the microscope from the end of September through the end of December. Employee problems will surface at work, and they will need to be dealt with. This turmoil at work might even lead to moving your office or relocating your place of business. This is also an excellent month to get back on your health regimen.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). The Moon Kids have been feeling sort of stuck. You have had plenty of ideas, but you’re certainly lacking the momentum you need to put those ideas into action. You will feel your momentum begin to build, especially after the 6th. You are in a much better period for setting long-term career goals and generally making decisions, especially in the first half of the month. The latter half of September has you focused on your home and family. This can be a good time for home remodeling, or bringing the family together to heal old wounds. Personal relationships will also need some attention. This is an excellent month to set new goals with your relationship partner! Personal boundaries are especially important this month.

LEO (July 23–August 22). The first half of the month is a very good time for you to make decisions, clear up problems at work, take care of health issues, and set some boundaries so you don’t feel taken advantage of. You are reestablishing your personal routines to make your life run more smoothly. Some previous areas of responsibility are being eliminated through this process. In the latter half of the month, family relationships (or the lack of relationships) will be highlighted. This is an opportunity for you to let go of resentments and move to some sort of resolution. You are much more willing to confront these issues, especially after midmonth.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Happy Birthday to the Virgoans! This is your personal yearly cycle where you get the chance to review your activities from last year and set new goals and directions for your new personal year. You are in a reflective mood and may need some time to yourself. By midmonth, you are ready to get back into your routines, pay more attention to your health, and speak your mind more freely. The latter half of the month is an especially good time to take care of finances, reexamine your investments, or explore a better way to utilize your resources.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). As the month begins, you are in a retreat mode and need some time to yourself. This is an excellent time for a short vacation or a trip to the beach! By midmonth, you have come out of hiding and are feeling the pressure to make some decisions about your career direction and a possible relocation. You have been somewhat stuck, but now you’re feeling better about moving forward. With your ruler, Venus, going retrograde, you will be reviewing relationships and decisions from the past. In all of your relationships, you’re looking for clarity about commitments so you can feel comfortable moving forward. This is also an excellent time to clear up any financial matters from the past. This time frame is strong from September 23 through December 11. Decision-making is easier in the first half of the month, and you are more reflective during the latter half.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). This is an especially busy month for you. In the first half of the month, there’s a lot of demand for your time and you are more willing to deal with those demands. In the latter half of the month, you definitely need more time to focus on you. Although you’ve been trying to create a new routine, you had a lot of setbacks earlier this year. Now you’re feeling more confident and ready to put those plans into place. In many ways, you are reinventing who you are and what you do. In the latter half of the month, personal relationships take on a whole new meaning. This is an excellent time to renew those bonds. If you’re having problems in your relationship, those issues will come to the surface so you can resolve them.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You are keeping your business in line and focusing on your future as the month begins. Your chart is fairly social over the next couple of months. September is a good month to promote yourself or your services. Friends and business organizations can be very fruitful for you. You may be looking at changing jobs or job locations as that builds toward the end of the month. In late September, you are also being more selective about the people you allow into your life. Home is still your favorite place to retreat to! Pay attention to your finances in the latter part of this month. You are working on getting those finances organized and maybe even setting a budget for yourself.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). You have been in a big period of slowing to a stop! You have tried to push ahead, but you are feeling that you are making little progress. That should all change after the 6th, when you feel the urge to get back on track. In the early part of the month you are still in a planning phase, but after midmonth you are more than ready to put your plans into motion. This is a big career month for you, so step up and take on a leadership role. Friends and business organizations can be helpful and supportive in your quest to improve your long-term career goals. Relationships need some clarity about direction and commitment. You are your own best resource!

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). In September, you are ready to move forward on your projects that you had to put on hold in July. Mars, planet of action and confrontation, will be visiting your sign until mid-November. This will give you plenty of energy. You will also feel that

there is always—always—something to do that must get done right now! Mars can make it difficult to sleep and exercise, but physical work can help with that. You won’t mind telling people exactly what you think! Relationships can be testy, especially if there are unaddressed problems. Career and long-term security is very active by midmonth. You will be reviewing your current choices and considering new directions. You are going to be doing things differently as you release yourself from previous obligations.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Relationships are on the menu this month. You will want to spend some time renewing your social bonds, or looking for close friends who can help you with that goal. You are needing some clarity and reflection. There is plenty of social energy out there, but you are being extra-selective about who you spend your time with. You will be reviewing your business contacts and friendships to determine if they are really being supportive and helping you move forward. By midmonth, you are more focused both on greater levels of intimacy and managing your money better. Career opportunities will be opening up, especially in November!

