Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 9-12, 2018

Thursday, August 9

• At 7:30 p.m., get free dance lessons at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. This week’s instructors, Brent and Johnny Q, will teach guests the Midnight Waltz and West Coast Swing. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the country bar’s fifth anniversary. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., join local drag performers at Guava Lamp for an Alternative Drag Show. Angelina DM Trailz, Barbara Coa, Beck, and others will showcase the diversity of drag. More info here.

Friday, August 10

• At 6 p.m., Pride Portraits will host an Open Shoot for the LGBTQ community and its allies. Eric Edward Schell will take photographs, and models will be asked an interview question about queer visibility. More info here.

• At 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Resurrection MCC presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: The Concert” in honor of the musical’s 50th anniversary. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., celebrate Madonna’s birthday at Rich’s Houston. DJ Wess from DC brings his “Immaculate Collection” of Madonna’s music, videos, and special performances to the club’s main stage. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., DJ Mr. Castillo will host Hot Mess: A Montrose Social & Dance Party at Grand Prize Bar. More info here.

Saturday, August 11

• At 1 p.m., join Congressman Beto O’Rourke to celebrate the opening of his Houston headquarters at Encore Theatre. O’Rourke will host a block party and share details on his race against anti-LGBTQ Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. More info here.

• At 1:30 p.m., meet Todd Llitton, the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, at 1420 W Alabama St. Hear Litton’s vision for TX-02 and share your thoughts for the future of the district with him. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Eden Entertainment Group brings Soak City to Pearl Bar Houston. Hosted by model, singer, and actress Maddison Paige, the event will feature live performances by social media stars and a blow-up water slide. More info here.

Sunday, August 12

• At 2 p.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will throw a volunteer appreciation summer bash at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. More info here.

• Also at 2 p.m., PFLAG Houston holds its August general meeting at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. This month’s meeting features non-binary panelists who will discuss gender neutrality. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., join the Montrose Softball League Association at JR’s Houston for a World Series Send-Off Party. Before players leave for the event in Tampa, wish them well and celebrate its 2018 season with drinks. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 star Mayhem Miller will make her Houston debut at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

